Oscars 2026: Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound shortlisted for Best Int'l Film

Neeraj Ghaywan's directorial 'Homebound' has been shortlisted and advanced to the next round of voting in the International Feature Film category for the upcoming 98th Academy Awards.

Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa starrer 'Homebound' has been selected among the 15 films that have become eligible for the final nominations in the International Feature Film category at the Oscars 2026.

"Fifteen films will advance to the next round of voting in the International Feature Film category for the 98th Academy Awards. Films from 86 countries or regions were eligible in the category," read the website of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS).

India's Oscar entry 'Homebound' has been shortlisted alongside Argentina's 'Belen', Brazil's 'The Secret Agent', France's 'It Was Just an Accident', Germany's 'Sound of Falling', and others. Dharma Productions, the film's official production banner, shared the news on Instagram on Wednesday. "Homebound has been shortlisted for Best International Feature Film at the 98th Academy Awards. We're deeply grateful for the extraordinary love and support we've received from around the world," wrote Dharma Productions. According to the AMPAS website, the movie was shortlisted after Academy members' active participation in the preliminary round of voting. "In the nominations round, Academy members from all branches are invited to opt in to participate and must view all 15 shortlisted films to vote," read the AMPAS website.