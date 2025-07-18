Home / Entertainment / Saiyaara Advance Bookings: Ahaan Panday's debut film set for huge opening

Saiyaara Advance Bookings: Ahaan Panday's debut film set for huge opening

The Mohit Suri directorial, Saiyaara, starring two debutants, Ahaan Panday & Aneet Padda, has sold almost 4 lakh tickets, expecting a huge opening. Yash Raj Films is set to release today, on July 18

Mohit Suri's 'Saiyaara’
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 10:51 AM IST
Mohit Suri's 'Saiyaara', which stars debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, is expected to change the box office game. Supported by Yash Raj Films, the romantic musical drama has achieved incredible advance sales, making it the biggest debut release in more than 20 years. Today, July 18, is Saiyaara's theatrical debut.
 
It is also crucial to remember that Ahaan has the exceptional opportunity to make more money on his debut than his cousin Ananya, whose first movie, Student of the Year 2, brought in Rs 12.06 crore on opening day. 
 
Aneet and Ahaan's performances will be crucial to the movie's box office survival because they are still fighting against blockbusters like Superman, Jurassic World Rebirth, and Rajkummar Rao's Maalik, in addition to having to cope with CBFC guidelines.

Saiyaara advance booking details

Industry tracker Sacnilk reports that Saiyaara has sold 380,847 tickets for 7,850 shows in various formats in India so far. Through ticket sales, the movie has made ₹9.39 crore. Additionally, the film is expected to start with ₹12.49 crore in gross earnings when block seats are taken into account.
 
The states with the highest revenue from first-day advance bookings are Delhi, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh. Gujarat is next on the list, followed by West Bengal, Rajasthan, Bihar, and Karnataka. Cities with the most Saiyaara screenings are Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune.
 
The movie is expected to earn above staggering Rs 20 crore on its first day, according to industry tracker Sacnilk, for its opening day. There are now 7850 Saiyaara shows scheduled nationwide, with Maharashtra hosting the most (170), followed by Uttar Pradesh (164) and New Delhi (133).

More on 'Saiyaara', additional shows

Saiyaara has also secured 'midnight' shows, which is a historic accomplishment. The midnight shows are typically added "after a film performs well," according to film analyst Taran Adarsh. He stated, “HISTORIC... MIDNIGHT SHOWS ADDED FOR 'SAIYAARA' – EVEN BEFORE RELEASE... The craze and demand for #Saiyaara are reaching unprecedented levels!” 
 
He further added, “Typically, midnight shows [11:55 pm] are added *after* a film performs well at the #Boxoffice... But in a rare move, exhibitors across #India are adding #Saiyaara's midnight shows for the opening weekend itself – even *before* the film has hit theatres!”

Ahaan Pandey’s Saiyaara: Insights 

To break the trend of newcomers having trouble with their debut projects, Yash Raj Films has been working hard on the promotional front. The film's makers have been actively advertising the album ever since the release of its title track, which has received 49 million views on YouTube and features another group of upcoming debuts, Faheem Abdullah and Arslan Nizami. But in contrast to a long-standing practice in the film industry, neither of the two young actors has made press appearances.
 
This year, there have been a number of cases where films have not done well on their first weekends and have caused theatres to close. The best examples of this phenomenon are Baby John by Varun Dhawan and Ground Zero by Emraan Hashmi; yet, based on advance booking reports, it appears that Saiyaara will have a strong opening weekend.

Ahaan Pandey’s ‘Saiyaara’ Cast and Crew

The narrative of whirlwind lovers entangled in a passionate romance filled with heartbreaking lows and emotional highs is told in Saiyaara, which was directed by Mohit Suri. Mithoon, Sachet–Parampara, Vishal Mishra, Faheem Abdullah, Tanishk Bagchi, and Arslan Nizami have all contributed to its impactful music album. 
 
Aneet Panda is a writer who writes the songs for Ahaan Panday's character, Krish Kapoor, who is an aspiring singer, according to the Saiyaara trailer. They eventually fall in love, but when Aneet's character asks Krish to leave the event and threatens him with a knife, things take a negative turn. Heartbroken, Krish shows his anguish and rage. The character played by Varun Badola gave him advice along the lines of "Apne pyaar ke liye na khud ko khatam mat kar lena." He was later depicted becoming famous as a result of his impressive live performances.
 

Topics :Indian Box OfficeBollywood box officeBollywood

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story