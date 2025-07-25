Friday, July 25, 2025 | 10:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
OTT Releases This Week 2025: Mandala Murders, Rangeen, Ronth and more

OTT Releases This Week 2025: Mandala Murders, Rangeen, Ronth and more

OTT releases this week will feature some of the best binges from Bollywood, Kannada, Tamil, and Hollywood. Here are the new launches of the new web series and films on every OTT platform

OTT Releases July last week 2025

OTT Releases July last week 2025 (Photo: Shutterstock)

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 10:51 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The OTT platforms are ready for the weekend with some of the top watches for this week as the last week of July gets underway. Star-studded performances and fantastic music mixed with romance, comedy, action, drama, and suspense. Several services, including Prime Video, JioHotstar, and Netflix, will release new web series and films for viewers to binge-watch. 
 
Here is your go-to resource for new OTT releases that will be available on multiple streaming platforms this Friday, July 25, 2025. The list of films and television shows that are scheduled for this week includes Hollywood, Bollywood, Kannada, and Tamil productions.
 

OTT releases this week: Top 7 movies and shows to watch online

1. Mandala Murders 
Release Date: July 25th, 2025
OTT Platform: Netflix

Genre: Thriller, Mystery
Cast: Vaani Kapoor, Surveen Chawla, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Sammy Jonas Heaney
 
Mandala Murders is a thriller web series that centres on detectives Rea Thomson and Vikram Singh as they investigate a ritualistic string of deaths in the enigmatic village of Charandaspur. As this detective team attempts to uncover the society's centuries-old mysteries, the scenes become increasingly dramatic and captivating.
 
2. Sarzameen 
Release Date: July 25th, 2025
OTT Platform: JioHotstar
Genre: Drama, Thriller
Cast: Kajol, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Ibrahim Ali Khan
 
Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran play the main parts in the thriller drama Sarzameen, which was directed by Kayoze Irani. An army officer at the centre of the story will stop at nothing to rid Kashmir of terrorism. The scenes are very patriotic and emotional. Dharma Productions is the production company behind this film.
 
3. Rangeen 
Release Date: July 25th, 2025
OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Genre: Drama
Cast: Vineet Kumar Singh, Rajshri Deshpande, Taaruk Raina, Sheebha Chaddha
 
An Indian drama series called Rangeen will soon be available on digital platforms. Beginning with the first season, the plot of this series will delve into topics of love, relationships, trust, and personal growth. The lead cast has given outstanding performances, and the series offers the ideal balance of humour and emotion.
 
4. Ronth 
Release Date: July 22nd, 2025
OTT Platform: JioHotstar
Genre: Thriller, Suspense
Cast: Roshan Mathew, Dileesh Pothan, Sudhi Koppa, Lakshmi Menon, Krish Kurup
 
In the thriller Ronth, which was directed by Shahi Kabir, two police officers are assigned to lead the night patrols together. As the evening wears on, the two are stranded in strange circumstances where their only choice is to trust one another. While the younger, more fearless officer quickly starts to navigate the system's flaws, the senior officer must face his inner demons. 
 
5. Happy Gilmore 2 
Release Date: July 25th, 2025
OTT Platform: Netflix
Genre: Comedy
Cast: Adam Sandler, Julie Bowen, Christopher McDonald, Margarate
 
This American sports comedy film, starring Adam Sandler, will soon be available on digital platforms. In order to pay for his daughter's ballet lessons, Happy will return and meet up with old enemies and friends. There will be a mix of humour and comedy, face-offs, and some new faces. 
 
6. Trigger 
Release Date: July 24th, 2025
OTT Platform: Netflix
Genre: Thriller
Cast: Kim Nam-Gil, Kim Young-Kwang, Park Hoon
 
The plot of the Korean action thriller series Trigger centres on two individuals who are determined to unravel the riddle of South Korea's gun evolution. The sudden availability of illegal firearms and weapons has an impact on this gun-free nation. These two men will therefore risk everything to locate the unidentified source. 
 
7. The Sandman: Season 2 Volume 2 
Release Date: July 24th, 2025
OTT Platform: Netflix
Genre: Fantasy
Cast: Tom Sturridge, Boyd Holbrook, Patton Oswalt, Charles Dance
 
The Sandman's second and final season is now available on television. The show will start with Morpheus, the lord of dreams, navigating his captivity and describing how chaotic his dreams have been. He will have to overcome fresh obstacles as he attempts to rebuild his realm this season.
 

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

