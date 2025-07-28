Monday, July 28, 2025 | 04:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Saiyaara title track becomes first Indian song to top Spotify Global chart

Title track of Ahaan Panday's debut, Saiyaara, has become first Indian song to top Spotify Global Top 50-beating global artists like BLACKPINK, Billie Eilish, and Justin Bieber

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 4:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

For the first time, Yash Raj Films and Mohit Suri, both renowned for crafting timeless love stories, collaborate on the hit romantic drama ‘Saiyaara’. Featuring fresh actors Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, the movie is ruling the hearts of millions. 
 
With chartbusters like Saiyaara Title Track by Faheem-Arslan, "Barbaad" by Jubin Nautiyal, "Tum Ho Toh" by Vishal Mishra, "Humsafar" by Sachet-Parampara, and "Dhun" by Arijit Singh and Mithoon, Saiyaara has emerged as the most celebrated Bollywood album of 2025. 
 
 

Saiyaara vs other albums

Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara is rewriting records and redefining romance at the box office. Not only has it emerged as the biggest opening for a Bollywood love story, but it’s also taking the global music scene by storm—leapfrogging past BLACKPINK and Justin Bieber on Spotify. With its title track topping Spotify’s Global Viral 50 chart, Saiyaara has become the first Indian song ever to achieve this feat, making waves far beyond cinema halls and into international playlists.

A significant moment for Indian music on the global scene, the Saiyaara title track, which was sung by Faheem Abdullah and created by Tanishk Bagchi, has surpassed international music heavyweights like Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, BLACKPINK, and Sabrina Carpenter.
 
In addition to the title track, the album includes the tracks like Dhun by Mithoon and Arijit Singh, Saiyaara (Reprise) by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, Barbaad (Reprise) by Jubin Nautiyal and Shilpa Rao, and Tum Ho Toh by Vishal Mishra.
 
Tanishk Bagchi wrote in a post on Instagram: "We did it. Saiyaara is now #1 on Global Viral Spotify. This moment belongs to every heartbeat behind the song. Thank you to Mohit Suri sir, the man with the vision. Irshad bhai, for penning words that pierced hearts. Arsalan & Faheem, your music and your voice brought the sky closer. YRF, for backing us with belief. And to every listener, every sharer, every dreamer — this is yours too. Indian music isn’t rising. It’s already flying. Saiyaara is the proof," he concluded.

Saiyaara's box office collection 

As Saiyaara the song conquers global streaming charts, Saiyaara the film is shattering box office records back home. The romantic drama has raked in enormous box office collections since the day of its release.
 
The movie reportedly made Rs 21 crore on its first day of release and more than Rs 100 crore in the first four days. Saiyaara has made a total of Rs 247.25 crore at home so far. Its chart-topping music, which has now utterly dominated Spotify India's Top 10, is largely responsible for its success.  

All About 'Saiyaara'

On July 18, Mohit Suri's film 'Saiyaara' was released in theaters. The movie centers on Krish Kapoor, who aspires to be the biggest singing sensation, and Vaani Batra, who aspires to be a journalist. They fall deeply in love with one another once their worlds collide. But there are some challenges in their love story.  
 
Saiyaara is about the power of love to overcome obstacles. Ahaan Panday is introduced as a YRF hero in the movie. As the new YRF heroine, the studio has hand-picked Aneet Padda, who won hearts with her outstanding performance in the highly acclaimed series Big Girls Do not Cry.
 

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 4:16 PM IST

