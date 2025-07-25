War 2 Trailer X Review: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR & Kiara stuns audiences

War 2 Trailer X Review: Fans have been eagerly awaiting War 2, one of the most anticipated blockbusters of the year. With the release of the high-octane trailer on Friday, excitement has reached new heights. The action drama, starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr. NTR, and Kiara Advani, has left audiences thrilled with its gripping visuals, intense sequences, and star power. The trailer has been widely praised for its scale and style, raising expectations for what’s to come. War 2 is set for a worldwide release on August 14, 2025, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

ALSO READ: War 2 shoot wrap: Jr NTR praises co-star Hrithik Roshan's unmatched energy Netizens rushed to their individual X handles to review the trailer as soon as it was made public. Some praised Kiara Advani's attractive character in the Ayan Mukerji-directed film, while others said that the fight between Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR had given those goosebumps. War 2 will undoubtedly be a smash that dominates the box office, according to netizens.

War 2 trailer talk The trailer opens with the star, Kabir entering the room accompanied by a wolf, played by Hrithik Roshan. Kabir discloses that to become a shadow for the country, he has given up his identity, family, and home. Then, Jr. NTR, a killing machine and war-made weapon, is shown to the audiences. Next, we meet Kiara Advani, who is reportedly playing the love interest for Kabir, as he continues to tell his story. An exciting battle scene follows, involving Kiara and Hrithik that will leave you on the edge of your seat. Next, we see Kiara dressed in an Army outfit, as her character is the daughter of RAW's Joint Secretary Colonel Sunil Luthra, played by Ashutosh Rana.

Watch War2 Trailer Here For those who do not recall, Hrithik, also known as Kabir, was mentored by Colonel Luthra in War (2019). In the War 2 trailer, Colonel Luthra also appears, spitting in Kabir's face. About War 2 The much-awaited sequel to the 2019 hit War, directed by Ayan Mukerji, is War 2, the sixth instalment in Yash Raj Films' expansive Spy Universe, which also includes Pathaan and Tiger 3. For the franchise, the movie represents a significant turning point. Additionally, it serves as a prelude to the upcoming Alia Bhatt film Alpha, the next instalment in the YRF Spy Universe. Although there have been rumours that Alia might appear briefly in War 2, the cameo has not been officially confirmed.

Netizens' reaction to the War 2 trailer There are some of the 'Hashtags' like ‘Kabir’, ‘War 2 Trailer Europhia’ and ‘Man Of Masses NTR’ that are trending on X (Twitter). ALSO READ: War 2: Hrithik, Jr NTR, & Kiara's first look from the YRF spy thriller out One of the users took to X (formerly called Twitter) and commented, "This #War2 will be Wild. #ManOfMassesNTR vs #Greekgod #HrithikRoshan We are gonna witness of Epic #War2. Not much was disclosed in the trailer but it was enough". "The dialogues of #War2 in trailer are awesome which shows the different goals of Hrithik & Jr.NTR and the face off b/w Hrithik & Kiara looks good but the VFX part is still very tacky hope it is overlooked by a tighter screenplay BTW this time no Pakistan angle like War".