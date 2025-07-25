The OTT platforms are ready for the weekend with some of the top watches for this week as the last week of July gets underway. Star-studded performances and fantastic music mixed with romance, comedy, action, drama, and suspense. Several services, including Prime Video, JioHotstar, and Netflix, will release new web series and films for viewers to binge-watch.

Here is your go-to resource for new OTT releases that will be available on multiple streaming platforms this Friday, July 25, 2025. The list of films and television shows that are scheduled for this week includes Hollywood, Bollywood, Kannada, and Tamil productions.

OTT releases this week: Top 7 movies and shows to watch online 1. Mandala Murders • Release Date: July 25th, 2025 • OTT Platform: Netflix • Genre: Thriller, Mystery • Cast: Vaani Kapoor, Surveen Chawla, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Sammy Jonas Heaney Mandala Murders is a thriller web series that centres on detectives Rea Thomson and Vikram Singh as they investigate a ritualistic string of deaths in the enigmatic village of Charandaspur. As this detective team attempts to uncover the society's centuries-old mysteries, the scenes become increasingly dramatic and captivating. 2. Sarzameen • Release Date: July 25th, 2025 • OTT Platform: JioHotstar

• Genre: Drama, Thriller • Cast: Kajol, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Ibrahim Ali Khan Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran play the main parts in the thriller drama Sarzameen, which was directed by Kayoze Irani. An army officer at the centre of the story will stop at nothing to rid Kashmir of terrorism. The scenes are very patriotic and emotional. Dharma Productions is the production company behind this film. 3. Rangeen • Release Date: July 25th, 2025 • OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video • Genre: Drama • Cast: Vineet Kumar Singh, Rajshri Deshpande, Taaruk Raina, Sheebha Chaddha An Indian drama series called Rangeen will soon be available on digital platforms. Beginning with the first season, the plot of this series will delve into topics of love, relationships, trust, and personal growth. The lead cast has given outstanding performances, and the series offers the ideal balance of humour and emotion.

4. Ronth • Release Date: July 22nd, 2025 • OTT Platform: JioHotstar • Genre: Thriller, Suspense • Cast: Roshan Mathew, Dileesh Pothan, Sudhi Koppa, Lakshmi Menon, Krish Kurup

In the thriller Ronth, which was directed by Shahi Kabir, two police officers are assigned to lead the night patrols together. As the evening wears on, the two are stranded in strange circumstances where their only choice is to trust one another. While the younger, more fearless officer quickly starts to navigate the system's flaws, the senior officer must face his inner demons.

5. Happy Gilmore 2 • Release Date: July 25th, 2025 • OTT Platform: Netflix • Genre: Comedy • Cast: Adam Sandler, Julie Bowen, Christopher McDonald, Margarate This American sports comedy film, starring Adam Sandler, will soon be available on digital platforms. In order to pay for his daughter's ballet lessons, Happy will return and meet up with old enemies and friends. There will be a mix of humour and comedy, face-offs, and some new faces. 6. Trigger • Release Date: July 24th, 2025 • OTT Platform: Netflix • Genre: Thriller • Cast: Kim Nam-Gil, Kim Young-Kwang, Park Hoon