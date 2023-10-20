B'wood actor Urvashi Rautela gets mail from thief who stole her gold phone

Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela lost her iPhone during the India-Pakistan World Cup match in Ahmedabad on October 14, Saturday. She took to her social media accounts to call for support.

The actress also shared an image of the police complaint dated October 15, 2023. The case took a shocking turn when the 29-year-old actor shared a screenshot of an email she received from an individual claiming to have her real 24 carat gold phone.

"I have your phone. If you want it, you will have to help me save my brother from cancer," the person stated in the email dated October 16, and reacting to the email, Rautela gave a thumbs-up.







24 Carat Gold Phone of Bollywood Actor Urvashi Rautela After the announcement of Urvashi Rautela claiming she lost her costly iPhone at Narendra Modi arena in Ahmedabad during the India vs Pakistan World Cup match (October 15), Rautela has now shared a screenshot of an email she got from the individual who took it after 4 days. After Urvashi stated that she will offer a reward for her iPhone return, she got an email which mentioned that her phone has been found. The highlight is the email wasn't just the recovery but the condition for its return. "Urvashi's phone was in her bodyguard's pocket when they were at the stadium. A lot of people gathered near Urvashi to click photos and that is when someone removed the phone from the bodyguard's pocket," A source close to Urvashi earlier told The Free Press Journal.

"It was an iPhone 14 pro max with 24 carat gold. The phone was very expensive as it was specially customised," The source added.





