B'wood actor Urvashi Rautela gets mail from thief who stole her gold phone

After Urvashi Rautela stated she would offer a reward to anyone returning her iPhone, the actress got an email from the person who took her phone. The email was dated October 16

B'wood actor Urvashi Rautela

Last Updated : Oct 20 2023 | 6:05 PM IST
Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela lost her iPhone during the India-Pakistan World Cup match in Ahmedabad on October 14, Saturday. She took to her social media accounts to call for support. 
The actress also shared an image of the police complaint dated October 15, 2023. The case took a shocking turn when the 29-year-old actor shared a screenshot of an email she received from an individual claiming to have her real 24 carat gold phone. 
"I have your phone. If you want it, you will have to help me save my brother from cancer," the person stated in the email dated October 16, and reacting to the email, Rautela gave a thumbs-up.


 

24 Carat Gold Phone of Bollywood Actor Urvashi Rautela 
After the announcement of Urvashi Rautela claiming she lost her costly iPhone at Narendra Modi arena in Ahmedabad during the India vs Pakistan World Cup match (October 15), Rautela has now shared a screenshot of an email she got from the individual who took it after 4 days.
After Urvashi stated that she will offer a reward for her iPhone return, she got an email which mentioned that her phone has been found. The highlight is the email wasn't just the recovery but the condition for its return.
"Urvashi's phone was in her bodyguard's pocket when they were at the stadium. A lot of people gathered near Urvashi to click photos and that is when someone removed the phone from the bodyguard's pocket," A source close to Urvashi earlier told The Free Press Journal.  

"It was an iPhone 14 pro max with 24 carat gold. The phone was very expensive as it was specially customised," The source added. 


Bollywood Actor Urvashi Rautela on her next project
In the meantime, on the work front, Urvashi made her Bollywood debut with Singh Saab The Great, where she featured as the female lead opposite Sunny Deol. She has featured in films like Sanam Re, Hate Story 4, and Pagalpanti, among others.
Now, she will feature in Dil Hai Gray with Vineet Kumar Singh and Akshay Oberoi. The actor also featured in a Telugu film, Black Rose, in her kitty.


First Published: Oct 20 2023 | 6:05 PM IST

