Baaghi 4 advance bookings: Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt film sees dull start

Baaghi 4 advance bookings and Day 1 Collection: This weekend, Tiger Shroff will make his big-screen comeback with Baaghi 4, which stars Sanjay Dutt as the main antagonist. Harnaaz Sandhu and Sonam Bajwa also play key parts in the action-packed thriller. Three days before its premiere, on September 2, advance bookings for Baaghi 4 began, and on its first day, the movie had already made over Rs 2 crore.

By September 3, 1,11,031 tickets had been sold throughout India, bringing in a total of Rs 2.67 crore, according to Sacnilk. The Sajid Nadiadwala-produced movie will open in theatres on September 5. Fans are anticipating this star-studded thriller with great anticipation. Harnaaz Sandhu, a new actress, plays the lead opposite Ronnie (Tiger) in this popular franchise.

Baaghi 4 advance booking According to Sacnilk, Baaghi 4 has sold 1.27 lakh tickets nationwide as of 1 pm on Thursday, less than 12 hours before advance bookings end, bringing in ₹3 crore on its first day of release. According to the trade tracker, by Thursday afternoon, the action thriller had a drab start at the box office with an occupancy rate of 4-7% in the majority of large cities. According to trade sources, the majority of customers wait to purchase tickets to gauge the level of word-of-mouth, which is why advance booking is slow both internationally and for the remainder of the weekend.

Since Baaghi 4 is a legacy sequel and a violent action thriller, a strong opening weekend is anticipated, followed by a slowdown over the week. Long-term consequences would result from an action tentpole's sluggish start. Baaghi is already trailing behind War 2, which made ₹20 crore from pre-sales on day one alone. It does not bode too well for Baaghi 4 because War 2 still did poorly at the box office despite having so many advance reservations. The problem with the Tiger Shroff and Sanjay Dutt movie is that it is not doing as well as Saiyaara, which is a romance movie with two fresh actors that should not have a lot of advance booking. Baaghi 4 would find it difficult to match the ₹9.40 crore in advance bookings.

All about Baaghi 4 Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Harnaaz Sandhu, and Sonam Bajwa play the main roles in Baaghi 4, which was directed by A Harsha. Shreyas Talpade, Saurabh Sachdeva, and Upendra Limaye also feature. The Sajid Nadiadwala-produced movie will open in theatres on September 5. The craze has only been heightened by the Baaghi 4 trailer. It features Tiger Shroff and shows fans a side of Ronnie that they have never seen before: unruly, harsh, and unstoppable. For the first time in the franchise, the movie received an "A" certificate from the CBFC. The fact that Baaghi 4 is Harnaaz Sandhu's big-screen debut only heightens the anticipation.