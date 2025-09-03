Wednesday, September 03, 2025 | 11:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Entertainment / 'Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra' OTT release: When and where to watch online?

'Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra' OTT release: When and where to watch online?

Lokah Chapter 1: 'Chandra' continues its successful theatrical run since its August 28 release. As per the sources, Netflix has got its rights. The film has earned in Indian box office to Rs 39.37 cr

Lokah Chapter 1 OTT Release Date

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Lokah Chapter 1 OTT Date: Since its August 28, 2025, release, Kalyani Priyadarshan's recent Malayalam superhero movie, 'Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra', has had a successful theatrical run. The film, which was produced by Dulquer Salmaan under Wayfarer Films and directed by Dominic Arun, has been well received by viewers both inside and outside of Malayalam-speaking areas. 
 
Fans are anxious to find out when they can watch Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra at home after the film's successful theatrical run. Although neither the film crew nor the streaming service have formally announced it, multiple media reports indicate that Netflix has purchased the streaming rights.

Lokah OTT Release: When and where to watch online?

Industry sources quoted by OneIndia suggest that the movie is likely to premiere online in the last week of September, with September 26, 2025, being the most likely date. To reach a wider audience, it is anticipated that the digital release will include numerous language options, including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada. 
 
Although the precise date is still 'not confirmed', the Lokah crew has also stated that the movie will be released in Hindi. 

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra OTT release 2025: Insights 

The movie has received praise for its amazing visual effects, gripping plot, and fusion of superhero and traditional Malayalam storytelling. Industry watchers point out that the movie's consistent performance on weekdays as well as after its opening weekend has given the crew the confidence to broaden the project's audience. 
 
A small number of Malayalam films are currently available on Netflix. The platform also offers Dulquer Salmaan's earlier works, including Kurup and the Telugu movie Lucky Baskhar, which fuels rumors that Lokah may be included to the streaming lineup. 
 
In addition to Chandra's successful OTT release, the Hindi version of the film may lead to new opportunities for it at the national box office, carrying on Malayalam cinema's tradition of bridging linguistic barriers. 

About Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra  Cast and Plot

With Dominic Arun directing and Dulquer Salmaan producing it, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is positioned as a promising regional superhero film. The story of the movie centers on Chandra, a young lady who faces social injustices and overcomes personal challenges before discovering she has supernatural talents. The story's contacts with a corrupt police officer and a group of young men give the superhero concept additional depth. 
 
A number of well-known Malayalam celebrities make cameo appearances in the film, which also includes a mix of starring and supporting performers. The following cast members are also included in the movie:
 
    • Kalyani Priyadarshan as Chandra, a powerful Yakshi (vampire) also known as Kalliyankattu Neeli
    • Naslen K. Gafoor as Sunny, Chandra's neighbor who develops an attraction to her
    • Sandy Master as Inspector Nachiyappa Gowda, a corrupt cop tied to the organ trafficking ring
    • Sunny Wayne as Kadamattathu Kathanar (cameo)
    • Dulquer Salmaan as Charlie, a ninja (cameo)
    • Arun Kurian as Naijil
    • Chandu Salimkumar as Venu, Sunny's friend
    • Tovino Thomas as Chathan, a superpowered goblin (extended cameo).
 

 

 

Topics : Netflix India OTT platforms Indian film industry

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 11:03 AM IST

