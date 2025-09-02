Home / Entertainment / Wednesday Season 2 Part 2: Release date, cast & where to watch online?

'Wednesday' Season 2 Part 2, ft. Jenna Ortega and Lady Gaga, premieres on Sept 3, 2025. Netflix has confirmed a season 3, building excitement for fans awaiting the continuation of the academy

'Wednesday Season 2' Part 2
'Wednesday Season 2' Part 2 Date
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 2:14 PM IST
Wednesday Season 2: In the first week of September, Wednesday Season 2 will return with its much-awaited Part Two after a short gap of a few weeks. The mystery series, which stars Jenna Ortega, promises to be an exciting journey as Wednesday Addams attempts to restore her psychic abilities and solve new secrets.
 
During Netflix and Spotify's Graveyard Gala, which was part of the promotional Doom Tour for Wednesday Season 2, pop icon Lady Gaga made the big announcement for her next single, The Dead Dance, to further increase fan expectations.

Wednesday Season 2 Part 2: When and where to watch online?

The remaining four episodes of Wednesday Season 2, Part 2, will be available on Netflix on September 3, 2025, after the release of the first four episodes on Wednesday, August 6, 2025. 
 
1. Release OTT platform- Netflix 
2. Release date- September 3, 2025
3. Premiere time- 12 AM PT / 3 AM ET.
 
Worldwide Release time:
 
Release time in India- 12:30 PM 
Release time in Brazil- 4 AM 
Release time in the UK- 8 AM
Release time in Central Europe- 9 AM 
Release time in Australia- 5 PM 
Release time in New Zealand- 7 PM. 

What happened in 'Wednesday' Season 2 Part 1?

When Wednesday returned to Nevermore in the opening segment of Season 2, viewers were instantly drawn into a series of mysterious and dangerous incidents. While attempting to unravel the riddles and keep Enid safe, she was hunted by an avian as she battled to restore her lost psychic abilities. 
 
Wednesday's destiny was left up in the air as Season 1 concluded with Tyler (the Hyde), her former adversary, getting freed from his cell and throwing her out of a window.

What to expect from 'Wednesday Season 2' Part 2?

Viewers will witness Wednesday waking up in a hospital and receiving a visit from Larissa Weems, the former principal of Nevermore, who now looks to be a spectral guide, in Part 2. On Wednesday, Weems will be seen assisting her in her attempt to save Enid. 
 
A new character, Lady Gaga's Rosaline Rotwood, will also be introduced in Part 2 and will play a significant role. The next instalment will also reveal more mysteries about the Addams Family, shaky alliances, and additional visions. Wednesday has already been renewed for a third season due to its widespread appeal. 

'Wednesday Season 2' Part 2 Cast

In addition to Jenna Ortega as Wednesday, fans are buzzing with anticipation over Lady Gaga's appearance as Rosaline Rotwood, a new teacher at Nevermore, which is a key feature of Part 2. The cast also includes:
 
Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams
Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair
Hunter Doohan as Tyler Galpin.
 

Topics :Netflix IndiaOTT platformsweb series

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 2:14 PM IST

