Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan declares 'NO Eviction' and more

Bigg Boss's recent episode was both dramatic and relieving. Salman Khan , the host, shocked everyone by revealing that "no one" would be leaving the house this week, just as the housemates were becoming anxious over this week's elimination. But he made it obvious that elimination is guaranteed for next week.

Viewers have been complaining about Bigg Boss's overt favoritism and preference for particular competitors for the last two seasons. Although the program seems to soften that impression, it appears like Salman Khan has taken up that position this season, and Kunickaa Sadanand is Bigg Boss 19's new Pooja Bhatt.

Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan 'praising' Kunickaa Expectations for 'Weekend Ka Vaar' were raised by the drama in the house from day one. However, the show was disappointing rather than spectacular. Salman praised Kunickaa for acting like the house captain without actually being one at the start of the Weekend Ka Vaar. What initially appeared to be innocuous admiration quickly came into fierce defense as he rejected every criticism leveled at her, even when other competitors had good arguments. For example, Gaurav Khanna. He would tell Ashnoor Kaur that he preferred her to Kunickaa as captain. This was eventually communicated to Kunickaa by Tanya Mittal, who described it as a "severe heartbreak." Salman intentionally ignored the fact that Kunickaa had betrayed Gaurav initially in order to support Kunickaa and cast Gaurav as a traitor.

Do you recall the notorious food battle from this week? Gaurav was accused by contestants of consuming portions intended for seven people. Kunickaa was the one who started the commotion by implying to Nehal Chudasama that Gaurav had consumed "a good portion." Salman, however, never once mentioned Kunickaa's involvement in the situation. Bigg Boss 19: 'Unfair' bashing In a similar vein, viewers anticipated that Tanya Mittal would be criticized for her tendency to incite arguments and her superiority complex. Rather, she avoided it entirely since she supported Kunickaa.

However, comedian Pranit More, who was against team Kunickaa, came under fire for making crude comments about Tanya, even though his humor and mimicry were directed at everyone in the house and his relationship with Tanya appeared to be cordial. This is all quite familiar. While her supporters were spared during Weekend Ka Vaar, Pooja Bhatt was protected from criticism and regularly mentored by Salman back in Bigg Boss 17. The apparent favoritism infuriated viewers, and it appears that Kunickaa is following suit. Furthermore, Salman totally disregarded the fact that Tanya had been called derogatory terms like "leech" and "ganda macchar" behind her back by Zeishaan Quadri and Amaal Mallik. He never addressed how Abhishek was unfairly singled out over food, instead choosing to criticize Abhishek Bajaj for something as insignificant as failing to fold his blanket. Salman seems to be displaying blatant Bollywood favoritism within the house.

More on Bigg Boss 19 'Weekend Ka Vaar' In addition to showing preference, the producers had assured viewers that this year would see the return of the fiery, audacious, and unreservedly entertaining "OG Salman." Even while there were occasional flashes of such excitement, Weekend Ka Vaar's appeal seemed to be waning as the episodes felt flat and uninteresting overall. With the exception of Natalia and Neelam, who are still mostly unknown, Bigg Boss has undoubtedly experimented with a more formidable group of competitors this season and has brought back tasks that viewers have long overlooked. Viewers are still anticipating Salman Khan's full comeback, though, as the uncensored presenter who once made Weekend Ka Vaar the week's high point.