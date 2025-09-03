With her official designation as UNFPA India's Honorary Ambassador of Gender Equality, Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has reached yet another significant milestone in her career. By accepting this role, she is in a strong position to fight for equal rights and challenge common misconceptions that continue to hold women back.

The 35-year-old actress talked candidly about the things that influenced her, the injustices she saw as a child, and the subtle biases she still faces in the film industry at a launch event by NDTV.

Since her Heropanti (2014) debut, actress Kriti Sanon has made a name for herself in Bollywood. She has publicly addressed gender inequality in the industry, and her comments are already beginning to spark debates.

Kriti Sanon calls out 'gender bias in Bollywood' Kriti discussed how her childhood influenced her perspective in an interview with NDTV. She was raised in a home where both of her parents shared equal responsibilities and worked. "My mom grew up in a time when boys were allowed a lot of things that girls were not. Girls were supposed to stay at home, cook, and follow rules. She wanted to learn swimming or dancing, but couldn't. The only thing she fought for was studying, and she became a professor. My mom always told me and my sister, ‘Do whatever you want, whatever you dream of — go for it.’ That came from her,” Kriti explained.

However, she acknowledged that Bollywood has not always matched those principles. The actress brought attention to minor but significant inequalities that exist on sets. She added further, "It hasn't happened too many times, but little things like the male actor getting a better car or a better room... It's not about the car, but about not making me feel smaller because I'm a woman. Just make it equal. Sometimes, even ADs have a habit of calling the female actor first and waiting for the male actor later. I've had to tell them not to do that. The mindset needs to change".