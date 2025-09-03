Home / Entertainment / From better cars to better rooms: Kriti Sanon slams sexism in Bollywood

From better cars to better rooms: Kriti Sanon slams sexism in Bollywood

In a conversation with NDTV, actress Kriti Sanon spoke on how small but telling cases exposed her to the inequalities faced by female actors. Her remarks stirred up debates on social media

Kriti Sanon calls out 'gender bias in Bollywood'
Actor Kriti Sanon calls out 'gender bias in Bollywood'. (Photo: PTI)
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 12:42 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
With her official designation as UNFPA India's Honorary Ambassador of Gender Equality, Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has reached yet another significant milestone in her career. By accepting this role, she is in a strong position to fight for equal rights and challenge common misconceptions that continue to hold women back. 
 
The 35-year-old actress talked candidly about the things that influenced her, the injustices she saw as a child, and the subtle biases she still faces in the film industry at a launch event by NDTV. 
 
Since her Heropanti (2014) debut, actress Kriti Sanon has made a name for herself in Bollywood. She has publicly addressed gender inequality in the industry, and her comments are already beginning to spark debates. 

Kriti Sanon calls out 'gender bias in Bollywood'

Kriti discussed how her childhood influenced her perspective in an interview with NDTV. She was raised in a home where both of her parents shared equal responsibilities and worked. "My mom grew up in a time when boys were allowed a lot of things that girls were not. Girls were supposed to stay at home, cook, and follow rules. She wanted to learn swimming or dancing, but couldn't. The only thing she fought for was studying, and she became a professor. My mom always told me and my sister, ‘Do whatever you want, whatever you dream of — go for it.’ That came from her,” Kriti explained.
 
However, she acknowledged that Bollywood has not always matched those principles. The actress brought attention to minor but significant inequalities that exist on sets. She added further, "It hasn't happened too many times, but little things like the male actor getting a better car or a better room... It's not about the car, but about not making me feel smaller because I'm a woman. Just make it equal. Sometimes, even ADs have a habit of calling the female actor first and waiting for the male actor later. I've had to tell them not to do that. The mindset needs to change".  

Kriti Sanon’s upcoming projects 

Kriti's acting career is thriving with major projects even as she accepts this international position. According to reports, she has been cast opposite Ranveer Singh in Don 3, a fresh on-screen duo that fans are excitedly awaiting. Vikrant Massey was originally supposed to play the antagonist, but he reportedly left because he was not happy with how deep it was. To bring the scammer character to life, Farhan Akhtar's team is currently aggressively searching for a fresh face.
 
In the meantime, Kriti will co-star with Dhanush in Aanand L Rai's love drama, Tere Ishk Mein, which is scheduled for release on November 28, 2025. The teaser, which is scheduled for a November 2025 theatrical release, has already enchanted viewers with hints of their chemistry. She also has a cameo in Bhediya 2 and Cocktail 2 alongside Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna scheduled.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Wednesday Season 2 Part 2: Release date, cast & where to watch online?

Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan declares 'NO Eviction' and more

OTT releases this week: New movies, web series to watch this weekend

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 15: Rajnikanth starrer slows with 64% drop

Ganesh Visarjan 2025: From Salman to Govinda, celebs bid farewell to Bappa

Topics :Indian film industrywomen in BollywoodBollywood

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 12:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story