OTT releases this week: The OTT platforms are prepared to light up your screens with some of the most entertaining releases as the weekend draws near. Your favorite OTT platforms are ready to deliver everything you need, whether you want to watch a lighthearted romance or want to get some action.

There is a full platter available, including Metro In Dino, Songs of Paradise, the latest season of My Life with the Walter Boys, and Half CA. We have put up a list of the best releases to watch in one sitting this weekend.

Top 6 OTT releases this week to watch online

1. Metro In Dino

• Release Date: August 29, 2025

• OTT Platform: Netflix

• Genre: Romance, Drama

• Cast: Aaditya Roy Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Sara Ali Khan

Four couples living in four distinct metropolises like Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Bangalore are the focus of this Anurag Basu film. Every couple manages their romance amidst the city's bustle.

The movie features couples overcoming obstacles as it examines different love and relationship moods. The tales gracefully embrace the beauty of love, closeness, commitment, and problems, regardless of whether they are young romances or old relationships.

2. Kingdom

• Release Date: August 27, 2025

• OTT Platform: Netflix

• Genre: Action, Thriller

• Cast: Vijay Devarakonda, Rukmini Vasanth, Ayyappa P. Sharma, Satyadev, Bhagyashri Borse

Kingdom, a Telugu-language spy thriller film written and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, has been released on digital platforms. Vijay Deverakonda plays the main character in the film.

It centers on Suri, a constable who sets out to track for his long-lost brother. Things start to become messy when his brother joins the influential smuggling group on the island of Sri Lanka. The battles get more intense when Suri infiltrates the group.

3. Thunderbolts

• Release Date: August 27, 2025

• OTT Platform: JioHotstar

• Genre: Action, Adventure

• Cast: Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lewis Pullman, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell

The Marvel superhero film, Thunderbolts, which was directed by Jake Schreier, centers on a group of antiheroes that include Taskmaster, Red Guardian, Bucky Barnes, John Walker, and Yelena Belova. Valentina Allegra de Fontaine has put them together and sent them on a perilous errand.

But when they discover that what they are thinking of as a mission is actually a death trap, things take a crazy turn. In essence, they were intended to cover for Val on the operation where they were supposed to kill the dangers. After the betrayal, the group decides to band together and work together to survive.

4. Half CA Season 2

• Release Date: August 27, 2025

• OTT Platform: Amazon MX Player

• Genre: Drama

• Cast: Ahsaas Channa, Gyanendra Tripathi, Prit Kamani, Aishwarya Ojha

The stakes are bigger as Half CA returns with a new season. Season 2 will begin when Archie and Neeraj enter the most difficult stage of their life, where Neeraj must seize the last chance and Archie must deal with difficulties juggling his articleship and exams. Are they going to make it? Watch now.

5. Karate Kid: Legends

• Release Date: August 30, 2025

• OTT Platform: Netflix

• Genre: Martial Arts, Drama

• Cast: Jackie Chan, Ben Wang, Joshua Jackson

Li Fong and his mother move to New York City following their survival of a family catastrophe in Beijing. Subsequently, Li becomes befriended with Mia Lipani, whose former lover, a local karate champion, clashes with Li.

Li Fong and his mother move to New York City following their survival of a family catastrophe in Beijing. Subsequently, Li becomes befriended with Mia Lipani, whose former lover, a local karate champion, clashes with Li.

Then, in order to protect himself, Li starts a metamorphosis and trains with Mr. Han and Daniel LaRasso, who together develop a fighting style that will enable him to compete in a championship.

6. Songs of Paradise

• Release Date: August 25, 2025

• OTT Platform: Prime Video

• Genre: Musical Drama

• Cast: Saba Azad, Soni Razdan, Zain Khan Durrani, Sheeba Chaddha, Taaruk Raina

Songs of Paradise is a drama film starring Saba Azad and is based on the life and songs of Padma Shree Awardee Raj Begum. The life of Kashmir's first female vocalist is embodied in the film. It honors her legacy and the ways in which her influence shaped the next generation of musicians in the area.