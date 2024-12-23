Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Entertainment / Vandalism at Allu Arjun's house in Hyderabad, CM Reddy condemns incident

Vandalism at Allu Arjun's house in Hyderabad, CM Reddy condemns incident

A case has been registered against the six and a few others who were involved in the vandalism

Allu Arjun
The protesters, who raised slogans against Allu Arjun, demanded Rs 1 crore in financial assistance to the woman's family.
Press Trust of India Hyderabad
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2024 | 6:33 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A group of people claiming to be members of Osmania University Joint Action Committee on Sunday vandalised flower pots and other items at the residence of top Telugu actor Allu Arjun here, demanding justice to the woman who died in 'Pushpa-2' screening stampede.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy condemned attack and directed the state Director General of Police and the city police commissioner to be tough in maintaining law and order.

Police in a release said that one of the protesters who arrived at Allu Arjun's house, mounted the compound wall and started throwing tomatoes.

When the security staff objected and persuaded them to get down from the wall, they manhandled the security staff and damaged some flower pots, the release said.

The protesters raised slogans for a while and spoke to the media waiting at the gate, it said.

When they were informed, Jubilee Hills Police reached the place and took six people into custody.

Also Read

CCI conducts surprise raids on liquor giants Pernod, AB InBev in Hyderabad

Indian REITs Association appoints Alok Aggarwal to drive sector growth

'Am a law-abiding citizen, will cooperate': Allu Arjun walks out from jail

Allu Arjun arrested over woman's death in stampede at Pushpa 2 premiere

Why was Allu Arjun arrested after Pushpa 2 premiere at Sandhya theatre?

A case has been registered against the six and a few others who were involved in the vandalism.

Police said any lawless behaviour will not be tolerated.

The protesters, who raised slogans against Allu Arjun, demanded Rs 1 crore in financial assistance to the woman's family.

A placard left by them said crores of rupees are made by making films, while those watching films are dying.

According to police sources, Allu Arjun was not at home when the incident happened.

Security has been beefed at the actor's residence in the wake of the incident, they said.

In a post on X, the CM said any laxity in law and order will not be tolerated.

Allu Arjun's father and veteran producer Allu Aravind responded to the attack by saying he would let law take its own course.

"You have seen what happened outside our house. But this is time for us to observe restraint. We should not react to all this at present. Police came and took them away. They filed a case. Police are ready to take away if anyone comes here to cause any trouble.

"No one should encourage this type of incidents. We will not react to this. This is time for us to observe restraint. Law will take its own course," he told reporters.

Meanwhile, a police release from the DCP of Central Zone said a report is being forwarded to the DGP against a suspended police officer Vishnu Murthy for initiating disciplinary action.

The DGP's office will investigate this matter and take necessary action, it said.

Reddy also said it must be seen to that police officers not concerned with the stampede issue, do not react to the issue.

Murthy held a press conference without obtaining prior permission from higher authorities or intimating any senior officer.

The action is a clear violation of disciplinary norms, the release said.

In his press conference, Murthy reportedly made comments against Allu Arjun.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Express responsibly, avoid abusive language, behaviour: Allu Arjun to fans

Bigg Boss 18 voting trends week 11: How to save your favourite contestant?

Bigg Boss season 18: Digvijay gets evicted, outraged fans demand his return

Pushpa 2 box office collection Day 16: Movie enters 3rd week, eyes 2000 cr

OTT releases of this week: Top 5 movies, series to enjoy this weekend

Topics :HyderabadRevanth Reddymovies

First Published: Dec 23 2024 | 6:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story