Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni: Sexual misconduct allegations explained

Hollywood actress Blake Lively has filed a lawsuit against co-actor and filmmaker Justin Baldoni, accusing him of sexual harassment, workplace misconduct, and orchestrating a smear campaign.

The complaint, submitted to the California Civil Rights Department on Friday, claims Lively faced repeated violations of her physical boundaries and “a multi-tiered plan” to damage her reputation during the filming of It Ends with Us. The lawsuit names Baldoni, his production company Wayfarer Studios, and his publicists among the defendants. If accepted, the department may initiate an investigation, potentially leading to legal proceedings.

Detailed allegations against Justin Baldoni

Unplanned physical intimacy:

Lively alleges that Baldoni “improvised” intimate actions during filming without consent. The complaint details instances where Baldoni kissed her repeatedly, bit her lower lip, and dragged his lips along her neck, saying, “It smells so good.” Lively claims these actions were neither in character nor based on the script.

Invasive behaviour:

Also Read

The lawsuit accuses Baldoni of invading Lively’s privacy by entering her makeup trailer uninvited while she was undressed.

Graphic scene additions:

According to the filing, Baldoni added graphic sexual content to the film, including a scene where Lively was asked to simulate an orgasm on camera. Lively objected, and Baldoni allegedly retorted, “I’m not even attracted to you.” He later removed the scene but made inappropriate comments about Lively and her husband, actor Ryan Reynolds, questioning whether they “climax simultaneously” during intercourse.

Inappropriate remarks and discussions:

The lawsuit further claims Baldoni made remarks about Lively’s weight, hinting to her fitness trainer that she should lose weight. It also alleges Baldoni openly discussed a “previous pornography addiction” with a producer in Lively’s presence.

Claims of a PR smear campaign

The filing alleges Baldoni hired PR specialist Melissa Nathan and her firm, The Agency Group PR, to orchestrate a smear campaign against Lively. Nathan, previously known for representing Johnny Depp, is accused of proposing “astroturfing” tactics to plant fake narratives online and in the media.

Exhibits attached to the complaint reportedly include messages between Baldoni’s publicist Jennifer Abel and Nathan. In one exchange, Abel allegedly wrote, “He wants to feel like she can be buried,” to which Nathan replied, “You know we can bury anyone.”

The complaint further states that Baldoni’s team planted stories to explain why many cast and crew members unfollowed him on social media and refused to appear with him in public.

Background on ‘It Ends with Us’ and production tensions

It Ends with Us, based on Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel, centres on themes of domestic violence and abuse. Directed by Baldoni and produced by Lively, the film was released in August 2023.

Lively plays the lead role of Lily, a woman navigating the cycle of abuse, while Baldoni portrays a neurosurgeon who becomes abusive. Reports of tension between the two actors emerged earlier this year, with the lawsuit bringing fresh attention to the film’s production challenges.

Baldoni and studio respond to allegations

Bryan Freedman, attorney for Wayfarer Studios, called the allegations “false, outrageous, and intentionally salacious.” In a statement cited by The New York Times, Freedman claimed the lawsuit was an attempt to “rehash narratives in the media” to harm Baldoni’s reputation.

Freedman also accused Lively of being “difficult” on set, alleging she threatened to stop filming and refused to promote the movie, which he claimed impacted its release.

Wayfarer Studios denies orchestrating any smear campaign, stating that it merely responded to media inquiries and monitored online activity to ensure balanced reporting.

Impact on Baldoni’s career and public image

Following the allegations, Baldoni’s talent agency, WME, dropped him as a client. Known for advocating against gender violence and promoting discussions on masculinity through his podcast Man Enough, Baldoni’s reputation has taken a significant hit.

During the promotion of It Ends with Us, Baldoni highlighted his involvement with The No More Foundation, a group focused on preventing domestic and sexual violence. However, these allegations have overshadowed his public advocacy work.

Industry response and wider implications

Lively’s lawsuit has reignited discussions about workplace harassment, power dynamics, and accountability in Hollywood. The detailed accusations have brought fresh scrutiny to the industry’s ability to protect women on and off set.