Christmas 2024: Best Christmas movies to watch this holiday season

List of Best Christmas Movies: Christmas is a holiday of joyous decorations, cheerfulness, and spending time with loved ones. The festival is a time for joy, love, and celebration, regardless of whether you observe it religiously or secularly. Decorate your house and take part in activities that will make you feel festive. Spend time giving back to others and enjoy Christmas customs with your family.

Christmas special: 7 Best Secret Santa gifts to give to your colleagues For almost everyone, the holidays are an extremely hectic time. You can also enjoy festival time by watching films with loved ones or friends in the middle of all the fun activities. Therefore, whether you are viewing a movie alone or with loved ones, here is a list of some of the best movies to watch during the Christmas season.

Best Christmas 2024 movies to watch online this season

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

In the 1992 follow-up directed by Chris Columbus, Macaulay Culkin's tiniest sadist returns to wreak havoc on the lives of two put-upon criminals. Kevin and his family travel from Chicago to chilly New York and sunny Florida due to a startling security lapse at the airport. The savvy youngster hides out in the Plaza hotel, which has a cameo by Donald Trump, the property's former owner, but he also runs into Daniel Stern's Wet Bandits and Joe Pesci. Bricks, nail guns, and electricity are used in a brand-new, yet thrilling, set of booby traps in his uncle's partially constructed home.

That Christmas

This animated gift from Richard Curtis's pen, which is based on three of his books, was opened early. Before a snowfall stranded the parents away from home on Christmas Eve, the residents of a coastal village in Suffolk get ready for the season. An amusing comic caper is produced by the way the youngsters adapt, from preparing their own take on Christmas supper to determining who has been mischievous and who has been kind to Santa (with a cameo from Brian Cox).

Also Read

Christmas in Connecticut

Although it is not required, TCM is an appropriate venue to see this classic screwball classic from 1945 starring Barbara Stanwyck. She portrays a well-liked homemaking columnist whose phony image as a family woman from Connecticut is called into question when her boss (Sydney Greenstreet) attends Christmas dinner.

Crazy Rich Asians

The 2018 romantic comedy-drama Crazy Rich Asians, which stars Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Gemma Chan, Lisa Lu, Awkwafina, Ken Jeong, and Michelle Yeoh, centers on Rachel, a Chinese-American professor who visits Singapore with her boyfriend Nick and is surprised to learn that Nick's family is among the wealthiest in the country.

Mary

Timothy Michael Hayes wrote the screenplay for the 2024 epic biblical picture Mary, which was directed by D. J. Caruso. It centers on Noa Cohen's portrayal of Mary, Jesus' mother, from her early years in Nazareth to Jesus' birth. Ido Tako, Ori Pfeffer, Hilla Vidor, Dudley O'Shaughnessy, and Anthony Hopkins are also featured in the movie. On December 6, 2024, it was released on Netflix.

Barbie

Greta Gerwig is the director of the 2023 fantasy comedy Barbie. After several animated movies and specials, this is the first live-action Barbie movie, based on the Mattel fashion dolls. After an existential crisis, the movie, which stars Ryan Gosling as Ken and Margot Robbie as the title character, follows them on a journey for self-discovery through Barbieland and the real world. America Ferrera, Michael Cera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell are among the supporting cast members.

The Princess Diaries

This American comedy about coming of age was made by Walt Disney Pictures in 2001. In addition to Anne Hathaway and Julie Andrews, the supporting cast includes Robert Schwartzman, Caroline Goodall, Mandy Moore, Heather Matarazzo, and Héctor Elizondo. The story revolves around the shy American teen Mia Thermopolis (Hathaway), who learns she is the heir apparent to the throne of a European kingdom. Mia must decide whether to accept or give up the title she has inherited while being tutored by her estranged grandmother (Andrews), the current queen of the realm.