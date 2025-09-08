MTV VMAs 2025 winner list: Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande take home trophies

MTV VMAs 2025 winner List: On Sunday night, the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards was held at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. LL Cool J hosted the award ceremony, and a number of A-list celebrities walked the red carpet. Mariah Carey received the Video Vanguard Award, Ricky Martin collected the first Latin Icon Award, and Busta Rhymes received the first Rock the Bells Visionary Award.
At the MTV VMAs 2025, music icons such as Lady Gaga, Wicked actor and singer Ariana Grande, and K Pop singer Rosé won big. The first performer of the evening to receive the prize was Lady Gaga. Two days after she had to cancel a gig in Miami because of an "extremely strained" voice, she was awarded Artist of the Year.
MTV VMAs 2025: When and where to watch 'again' online in India?
The 2025 MTV VMAs were held on 7 September in New York and are no longer available live. Fans in India can watch the full ceremony on-demand via Paramount+, accessible to subscribers only.
Every year, the top music videos/singles from the previous year are honored with the 'MTV Video Music Awards' (VMAs). The VMAs, which are hosted by the cable network MTV, are renowned for both their extravagant amazing red carpet outfits and frequently controversial live performances. In general categories, viewers can usually vote online for their favorite videos.
In 1984, the VMAs were initially presented as a Grammy Awards alternative. The award presented to the winners is a statuette of an astronaut on the moon, which was once known as the "Moonman" but is now called the "Moon Person" and represents the early days of MTV.
