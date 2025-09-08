MTV VMAs 2025 winner list: Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande take home trophies

MTV VMAs 2025 winner List: On Sunday night, the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards was held at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. LL Cool J hosted the award ceremony, and a number of A-list celebrities walked the red carpet. Mariah Carey received the Video Vanguard Award, Ricky Martin collected the first Latin Icon Award, and Busta Rhymes received the first Rock the Bells Visionary Award.

At the MTV VMAs 2025, music icons such as Lady Gaga, Wicked actor and singer Ariana Grande, and K Pop singer Rosé won big. The first performer of the evening to receive the prize was Lady Gaga. Two days after she had to cancel a gig in Miami because of an "extremely strained" voice, she was awarded Artist of the Year.

MTV VMAs 2025: When and where to watch 'again' online in India? The 2025 MTV VMAs were held on 7 September in New York and are no longer available live. Fans in India can watch the full ceremony on-demand via Paramount+, accessible to subscribers only.

Ariana Grande • MTV Push Performance of the Year: KATSEYE for Touch • Best Collaboration: Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars for Die With a Smile • Best Pop: Ariana Grande for Brighter days ahead • Best Hip-Hop: Doechii for Anxiety • Best R&B: Mariah Carey for Type Dangerous • Best Alternative: Sombr for Back to friends • Best K-Pop SONG: LISA ft. Doja Cat & RAYE for Born Again • Best Album: Short n’ Sweet by Sabrina Carpenter

• Best Afrobeats: Tyla for Push 2 Start • Best Country: Megan Moroney for Am I Okay? • Song of the Summer: Just Keep Watching for Tate McRae • Video for Good: Charli xcx for Guess featuring Billie Eilish • Best Direction: Lady Gaga for Abracadabra • Best Rock: Coldplay for All My Love • Best Latin: Shakira for Soltera • Best Long Form Video: Brighter Days Ahead by Ariana Grande • Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award:

Mariah Carey • Rock the Bells Visionary Award: Busta Rhymes • Latin Icon Award: Ricky Martin • Best Art Direction: Lady Gaga for Abracadabra • Best Cinematography: Kendrick Lamar for Not Like Us • Best Editing: Tate McRae for Just Keep Watching • Best Choreography: Doechii for Anxiety • Best Visual Effects: Sabrina Carpenter for Manchild • Best Group: ALSO READ: Baaghi 4 box office collection day 3: Tiger's film weakest in franchise BLACKPINK. What are the MTV VMAs awards? Every year, the top music videos/singles from the previous year are honored with the 'MTV Video Music Awards' (VMAs). The VMAs, which are hosted by the cable network MTV, are renowned for both their extravagant amazing red carpet outfits and frequently controversial live performances. In general categories, viewers can usually vote online for their favorite videos.