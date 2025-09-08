Baaghi 4 box office collection day 3: Tiger's film weakest in franchise

Baaghi 4 box office collection: Tiger Shroff’s much-awaited Baaghi 4 hit theatres on September 5 with high anticipation, but the film has been struggling to keep up with expectations. Despite the strong brand value of the franchise and Shroff’s massive fan following, the movie hasn’t managed to match the performance of its predecessors.

To attract audiences, the makers offered a 50 per cent discount on tickets on Sunday, which helped the film post “respectable” weekend numbers, according to film analyst Taran Adarsh. Baaghi 4 collected Rs 10 crore on Sunday, pushing its three-day domestic total to Rs 31.25 crore, but the film’s overall pace remains slower compared to earlier instalments in the franchise.

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 3

ALSO READ: Baaghi 4 advance bookings: Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt film sees dull start Industry tracker Sacnilk reports that Baaghi 4's Sunday earnings increased by 8.11 per cent, bringing in ₹10 crore on Day 3. On Saturday, the film saw an uncommon but noteworthy decline of 22.92 per cent, earning ₹9.25 crore. At ₹12 crore, Baaghi 4 debuted on Friday, September 5. With ₹31.25 crore in its first three days, this helped the film surpass the ₹30 crore milestone over its opening weekend.

Baaghi 4 Day 3 'Occupancy'

On Sunday, Baaghi 4's overall Hindi occupancy rate was 24.84 per cent. While afternoon shows were at 28.81 per cent and evening shows had some momentum at 36.95 per cent, morning shows were mediocre at 8.75 per cent occupancy. The film is facing competition from the Hollywood release - The Conjuring Last Rites.

With 792 showings, Delhi-NCR had the most showings and the greatest occupancy rate (31.50%). The cities with the highest occupancy rates were Bengaluru, Chennai, Jaipur, and Lucknow.

• Morning Shows: 8.75 per cent

• Afternoon Shows: 28.81 per cent

• Evening Shows: 36.95 per cent

• Night Shows: 33.82 per cent.

About Baaghi 4 cast and plot

ALSO READ: Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff sells luxury Mumbai flat for Rs 15.6 crore In addition to Tiger and Sanjay Dutt, the film features significant performances from Sonam Bajwa, Saurabh Sachdeva, Upendra Limaye, and Shreyas Talpade. Harnaaz Sandhu, a former Miss Universe, also makes her acting debut.

Under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Sajid Nadiawala has produced the film. Tiger's 'Baaghi' is the fourth installment in the franchise, which began with Baaghi in 2016 and continued with Baaghi 2 (2018) and Baaghi 3 (2020).

The movie plots on Tiger's character, a man who is grieving, according to IMDb. “After surviving an attempted suicide by train, a grief-stricken man descends into chaos as reality blurs. His loved ones question what's real while a hidden truth draws him into a web of obsession and enduring love,” added IMDb.