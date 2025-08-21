Bigg Boss 19: All new confirmed contestants on Salman Khan-hosted show

Bigg Boss 19 Contestant List: Fans can't keep calm as Bigg Boss 19, the grand-daddy of all reality shows, begins airing on August 24, 2025. New names that are likely to compete this season are appearing online every day. Salman Khan will host the event once again, and it has been claimed that Farah Khan and Anil Kapoor, among other famous hosts, may also join.

Even though there is no official announcement yet, here are some names of potential participants that have been added to the list of people appearing on the show.

Confirmed contestant list on Bigg Boss 19

• Dheeraj Dhoopar

Dheeraj Dhoopar, a well-known TV actor who rose to fame in daily soap operas like Sasural Simar Ka and Kundali Bhagya, is likely be a contestant on the upcoming season of Bigg Boss. • Vahbbiz Dorabjee Vivian Dsena's ex-wife and TV actress Vahbbiz Dorabjee has also been approached for the show, according to the TOI. • Shehbaz Badesha or Mridul Tiwari Shehbaz Badesha, the brother of Shehnaaz Gill and YouTuber Mridul Tiwari, will also be considered a participant. As fan favourites, the makers revealed their names. Out of these two, the contestant with the most votes will be confirmed.

• Shafaq Naaz Actors Sheezan Khan and Falaq Naaz are her siblings. This television actress is most recognised for her roles as Mayuri in Chidiya Ghar (2014) and Kunti in Mahabharat (2013). • Payal Gaming Payal Dhare, better known by his stage name Payal Gaming, is a maker of gaming videos. • Hunar Hali This season, a TV actress is anticipated to compete on the show. She is well-known for her parts in Thapki Pyaar Ki, Ek Boond Ishq, and Sheh Aur Maat in Chhal. • Gaurav Khanna Gaurav, a well-known television actor and recent winner of Celebrity MasterChef, is a star of Anupamaa. The show may feature him.