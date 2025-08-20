Home / Entertainment / War 2 collection day 6: Hrithik-NTR starrer slows down, nears ₹200 cr mark

War 2 collection day 6: Hrithik-NTR starrer slows down, nears ₹200 cr mark

Although the box office collections have dropped, "War 2," starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR, is currently approaching the ₹200 crore club in India. The film was released on 14 August

War 2
War 2 Box Office collection day 6
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 11:44 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
War 2 Box Office Collection: War 2, the recent film starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR continues to hold ground at the box office despite a noticeable dip in collections on Tuesday. After a strong opening weekend, the high octane action drama has made single-digit profits in India on weekdays. August 14 marked the release of War 2. 
 
With a final box office collection of Rs 192.85 crore, the Ayan Mukerji-directed film has continued to make good money in all of the key territories. It scored in double figures each day of the long opening weekend, then on Monday it fell by a staggering 75% to single figures. On Tuesday (day 6), the movie saw yet another slight decline in theatre footfall.

War 2 box office collection: Day-wise breakdown (all languages)

1. Indian box office collection
 
Day 1 (Thursday): ₹52.50 crore
Day 2 (Friday): ₹57.35 crore
Day 3 (Saturday): ₹33.25 crore
Day 4 (Sunday): ₹32.15 crore
Day 5 (Monday): ₹8.50 crore
Day 6 (Tuesday): ₹8.35 crore
 
Total Net Collection (all languages): ₹192.85 crore. 
 
2. Worldwide box office collection
 
Hindi: ₹133 crore
Telugu: ₹49.15 crore
Tamil: ₹1.35 crore. 
 
Total Worldwide Gross: ₹300.50 crore.

War 2 box office ‘occupancy’

1. On Tuesday, the movie's occupancy rate among Hindi viewers was 23.42%. With 1,229 showings, the Delhi NCR area saw the most screenings of War 2 (in Hindi in all media). Mumbai, with 862 shows, comes next. 
 
More than 300 shows were recorded in other places, including Pune, Ahmedabad, and Surat. The following was the occupancy for Hindi:
 
Morning Shows: 11.71%
Afternoon Shows: 21.77%
Evening Shows: 27.25%
Night Shows: 32.96%. 
 
2. On Tuesday, 17.80% of seats were occupied in the Tamil version of War 2. War 2 is not being screened in any Tamil belt region in triple-digit shows. All other regions have fewer than 50 screenings, while Chennai has the greatest occupancy with 83 shows. The following was the Tamil occupancy rate: 
 
Morning Shows: 16.44%
Afternoon Shows: 17.08%
Evening Shows: 16.49%
Night Shows: 21.17%.
 
3. On August 19, 2025, the Telugu version had an even lower attendance rate in theatres, with 16.17% occupancy. The most shows and occupancy in Hyderabad were the Telugu versions of War 2. 
 
With 360 performances, Hyderabad is in first place, followed by Vizag-Visakhapatnam and Bengaluru, with 117 and 96 performances, respectively. Telugu's occupancy was as follows:
 
Morning Shows: 14.15%
Afternoon Shows: 16.44%
Evening Shows: 17.57%
Night Shows: 16.50%.

About War 2

Part of YRF's spy universe franchise, the film, directed by Ayan Mukerji, also features Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor. Even though Rajinikanth's Coolie is a fierce rival, the movie nevertheless pulls audiences, particularly in urban areas. As the movie approaches its Rs 200-crore milestone in India, expectations remain high, although the worldwide profits have not yet been announced.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

120 crew members suffer food poisoning, Ranveer's Dhurandhar shoot 'halted'

Veteran actor Achyut Potdar, famed for '3 Idiots', 'Bharat Ki Khoj', dies

3 Idiots' professor and veteran actor Achyut Potdar passes away at 91

Miss Universe India 2025 winner: Who is Manika Vishwakarma from Rajasthan?

First look of Aryan Khan's directorial debut 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' out

Topics :Indian Box OfficeBollywoodBollywood box office

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 11:44 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story