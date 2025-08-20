War 2 Box Office Collection: War 2, the recent film starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR continues to hold ground at the box office despite a noticeable dip in collections on Tuesday. After a strong opening weekend, the high octane action drama has made single-digit profits in India on weekdays. August 14 marked the release of War 2.

With a final box office collection of Rs 192.85 crore, the Ayan Mukerji-directed film has continued to make good money in all of the key territories. It scored in double figures each day of the long opening weekend, then on Monday it fell by a staggering 75% to single figures. On Tuesday (day 6), the movie saw yet another slight decline in theatre footfall.

War 2 box office collection: Day-wise breakdown (all languages) 1. Indian box office collection • Day 1 (Thursday): ₹52.50 crore • Day 2 (Friday): ₹57.35 crore • Day 3 (Saturday): ₹33.25 crore • Day 4 (Sunday): ₹32.15 crore • Day 5 (Monday): ₹8.50 crore • Day 6 (Tuesday): ₹8.35 crore Total Net Collection (all languages): ₹192.85 crore. 2. Worldwide box office collection • Hindi: ₹133 crore • Telugu: ₹49.15 crore • Tamil: ₹1.35 crore. Total Worldwide Gross: ₹300.50 crore. War 2 box office 'occupancy' 1. On Tuesday, the movie's occupancy rate among Hindi viewers was 23.42%. With 1,229 showings, the Delhi NCR area saw the most screenings of War 2 (in Hindi in all media). Mumbai, with 862 shows, comes next.

More than 300 shows were recorded in other places, including Pune, Ahmedabad, and Surat. The following was the occupancy for Hindi: • Morning Shows: 11.71% • Afternoon Shows: 21.77% • Evening Shows: 27.25% • Night Shows: 32.96%. On Tuesday, 17.80% of seats were occupied in the Tamil version of War 2. War 2 is not being screened in any Tamil belt region in triple-digit shows. All other regions have fewer than 50 screenings, while Chennai has the greatest occupancy with 83 shows. The following was the Tamil occupancy rate: