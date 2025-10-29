Home / Entertainment / Idli Kadai OTT release: When & where to watch Dhanush starrer online?

Idli Kadai OTT release: When & where to watch Dhanush starrer online?

Idli Kadai, starring Dhanush and Nithya Menen, hit theatres on Oct 1 and received mixed reviews from audiences and critics. The movie is now available on OTT platforms

Dhanush's 'Idli Kadai'
Dhanush's 'Idli Kadai' on Netflix Today
Idli Kadai, starring Dhanush and Nithya Menen, opened in theatres on October 1 and received mixed reviews from audiences and critics. The movie has now been made available on the OTT platforms. 
 
The announcement post by the makers states, "An idli shop started with love can only be completed with love. Watch Idli Kadai on Netflix, out 29 October in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam".
 
Idli Kadai had a respectable box office performance, earning an estimated ₹59 crore domestically and ₹71.75 crore globally, according to Sacnilk. Nevertheless, the film was unable to place among the top ten highest-grossing Tamil films of the year. Before this, Dhanush's bilingual film Kuberaa was said to have made between ₹115 and ₹132 crore worldwide.

Idli Kadai OTT release: When and where to watch online?

Idli Kadai OTT Release date- October 29
Idli Kadai OTT Release platform- Netflix.

About Idli Kadai cast and plot 

In the movie, Dhanush plays Murugan, Ashwin is played by Arun Vijay, Vishnu Varadhan by Sathyaraj, Marisamy by P. Samuthirakani, Kayal by Nithya Menen, Meera by Shalini Pandey, Sivanesan by Rajkiran, Inspector R. Arivu by R. Parthiban, Murugan's grandmother by Vadivukkarasi, Ramarajan by Ilavarasu, and Kasturi by Geetha Kailasam. The film is being co-produced by Wunderbar Films and Dawn Pictures, with G. V. Prakash Kumar as the composer.
 
The main character of the movie is a regular guy from a town who moves to Dubai in search of employment and to pursue his goals. However, he is compelled to return to the village following an unexpected disaster. Despite all obstacles, he recognises his worth and stands for what his father desired. 
 

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 4:32 PM IST

