Idli Kadai, starring Dhanush and Nithya Menen, opened in theatres on October 1 and received mixed reviews from audiences and critics. The movie has now been made available on the OTT platforms.

The announcement post by the makers states, "An idli shop started with love can only be completed with love. Watch Idli Kadai on Netflix, out 29 October in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam".

Idli Kadai had a respectable box office performance, earning an estimated ₹59 crore domestically and ₹71.75 crore globally, according to Sacnilk. Nevertheless, the film was unable to place among the top ten highest-grossing Tamil films of the year. Before this, Dhanush's bilingual film Kuberaa was said to have made between ₹115 and ₹132 crore worldwide.

Idli Kadai OTT release: When and where to watch online? • Idli Kadai OTT Release date- October 29 • Idli Kadai OTT Release platform- Netflix. ALSO READ: Kantara Chapter 1 OTT release: Where to watch Rishab Shetty's 800 cr film About Idli Kadai cast and plot In the movie, Dhanush plays Murugan, Ashwin is played by Arun Vijay, Vishnu Varadhan by Sathyaraj, Marisamy by P. Samuthirakani, Kayal by Nithya Menen, Meera by Shalini Pandey, Sivanesan by Rajkiran, Inspector R. Arivu by R. Parthiban, Murugan's grandmother by Vadivukkarasi, Ramarajan by Ilavarasu, and Kasturi by Geetha Kailasam. The film is being co-produced by Wunderbar Films and Dawn Pictures, with G. V. Prakash Kumar as the composer.