Thamma Movie on box office: Maddock’s much-hyped horror comedy from its cinematic universe failed to cast a spell at the box office despite its Diwali weekend release. However, discounted ticket prices gave the film a slight boost, marking its first noticeable rise in collections on Tuesday.

The horror-comedy starring Rashmika Mandanna and Ayushmann Khurrana has formally joined the Rs 100 crore club. The movie has reached domestic collections of Rs 101.10 crore.

According to box office tracker Sacnilk, trade analysts say the Chhath holiday gave the movie an extra boost in some parts of India and that it has continued to keep its appeal abroad. On October 21, 2025, it was released in theatres.

Thama box office collection day-wise • Day 1 (1st Tuesday)- 24.00 crore • Day 2 (1st Wednesday)- 18.60 crore • Day 3 (1st Thursday)- 13.00 crore • Day 4 (1st Friday)- 10.00 crore • Day 5 (1st Saturday)- 13.10 crore • Day 6 (1st Sunday)- 12.60 crore • Day 7 (1st Monday)- 4.30 crore • Day 8 (2nd Tuesday)- 5.75 crore • Day 9 (2nd Wednesday)*- 0.64 crore Total (as of Day 9)- 101.99 crore (as of now). Thama worldwide box office collection: • Worldwide gross collection: ₹139 crore • Overseas gross collection: ₹17.5 crore • India gross collection: ₹121.5 crore.

About Thama's discounted tickets The Rashmika Mandanna and Ayushmann Khurrana-film was on sale at the theatres on Tuesday, October 28, for just ₹99. For the first time since its premiere, the film's collection increased due to the low ticket prices. Thamma has only seen a decline in business since debuting at ₹24 crore. The eighth-day revenues contributed to its collections, gaining little over ₹100 cr. Thamma is the first Diwali film to have made less than ₹100 crore in its first week of release in the past three years. Thama cast and plot Thamma, which was directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, features Rashmika Mandanna as Tadaka and Ayushmann Khurrana as Alok Goyal. The two actors had never been together on screen before. Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Paresh Rawal, Geeta Agarwal Sharma, and Faisal Malik are also in the cast.