The Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Thamma hit the big screens on October 21, coinciding with the Diwali holidays. Discounted ticket prices helped the film enter ₹100 cr club

Thamma, ft. Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna
Thamma Box Office Collection
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 5:45 PM IST
Thamma Movie on box office: Maddock’s much-hyped horror comedy from its cinematic universe failed to cast a spell at the box office despite its Diwali weekend release. However, discounted ticket prices gave the film a slight boost, marking its first noticeable rise in collections on Tuesday.
 
The horror-comedy starring Rashmika Mandanna and Ayushmann Khurrana has formally joined the Rs 100 crore club. The movie has reached domestic collections of Rs 101.10 crore. 
 
According to box office tracker Sacnilk, trade analysts say the Chhath holiday gave the movie an extra boost in some parts of India and that it has continued to keep its appeal abroad. On October 21, 2025, it was released in theatres.

Thama box office collection day-wise

Day 1 (1st Tuesday)- 24.00 crore
Day 2 (1st Wednesday)- 18.60 crore
Day 3 (1st Thursday)- 13.00 crore
Day 4 (1st Friday)- 10.00 crore
Day 5 (1st Saturday)- 13.10 crore
Day 6 (1st Sunday)- 12.60 crore
Day 7 (1st Monday)- 4.30 crore
Day 8 (2nd Tuesday)- 5.75 crore
Day 9 (2nd Wednesday)*- 0.64 crore
 
Total (as of Day 9)- 101.99 crore (as of now). 
 
Thama worldwide box office collection:
 
Worldwide gross collection: ₹139 crore
Overseas gross collection: ₹17.5 crore
India gross collection: ₹121.5 crore.

About Thama's discounted tickets 

The Rashmika Mandanna and Ayushmann Khurrana-film was on sale at the theatres on Tuesday, October 28, for just ₹99. For the first time since its premiere, the film's collection increased due to the low ticket prices. Thamma has only seen a decline in business since debuting at ₹24 crore.
 
The eighth-day revenues contributed to its collections, gaining little over ₹100 cr. Thamma is the first Diwali film to have made less than ₹100 crore in its first week of release in the past three years.

Thama cast and plot 

Thamma, which was directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, features Rashmika Mandanna as Tadaka and Ayushmann Khurrana as Alok Goyal. The two actors had never been together on screen before. Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Paresh Rawal, Geeta Agarwal Sharma, and Faisal Malik are also in the cast. 
 
Varun Dhawan makes a cameo that connects the movie to Bhediya and Stree 2. The humour, acting, and ease of relating to the MCHU fan base have all been commended in the film.
 
The fifth movie in the Maddock Horror-Comedy Universe is the horror-comedy Thama (2025). Journalist Alok and a mystery woman named Tadaka, who is a member of the Betaals, a race of vampire-like beings, are at the centre of this tale of forbidden love and ancient vampire mythology. The story takes place in both the ancient Vijayanagara kingdom and modern-day Delhi.
 

Topics :Indian Box OfficeBollywood box officeBollywood

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 5:44 PM IST

