Assam halts all film screenings to honour Zubeen Garg's film Roi Roi Binale

Zubeen Film Roi Roi Binale: Assam is turning its silver screens into a stage of remembrance for Zubeen Garg. Weeks after the nation was shaken by the legendary singer-actor’s sudden death on September 12, the state has made an unprecedented move — halting all other film releases from October 31.

From Thamma and Kantara: A Legend Chapter – 1 to Jolly LLB 3, every screening will pause to make way for Roi Roi Binale, Garg’s final cinematic appearance, now set to play exclusively across Assam as a powerful posthumous tribute.

The state's share of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) from the upcoming Assamese film "Roi Roi Binale," which is Zubeen Garg's last film, would be given by the Assam government to a foundation established by the singer for the benefit of the poor.

Also, the member of the production team for Roi Roi Binale stated, "All first-day tickets for the film to be shown on 90 screens in Assam have been pre-booked. To meet the unprecedented demand, cinema halls across the state have added early morning shows, some starting as early as 6 AM."

Who is Zubeen Garg?

Born in 1972, Zubeen Garg was a well-known Indian singer, songwriter, actor, director, and musician who was a cultural figure in Assam. He was well-known throughout India for his diverse contributions to music and film, even though he rose to national prominence with the song "Ya Ali" from the 2006 Bollywood film 'Gangster'. He passed away in Singapore on September 19, 2025.

Garg was also an outspoken, popular spokesperson on Assamese social and political issues. He took an active part in the anti-CAA demonstrations and mobilised people for a variety of causes. He donated money and offered aid during natural calamities like the Assam floods through the Kalaguru Artiste Foundation, his philanthropic organisation. He also had a reputation for helping those in need of financial support directly.

How did Zubeen Garg die?

Zubeen Garg, a cultural hero and musician from Assam, drowned while swimming off a Singaporean island on September 19, 2025. He was in Singapore to perform at the North East India Festival when the incident occurred during a yacht trip.

According to his wife, the 52-year-old singer had a seizure in the water, and he had a history of seizures. However, according to the Singaporean officials' first autopsy, drowning was the cause of death. The musician had a seizure in the pool, according to reports from his wife.

At first, the Singapore Police claimed there was 'no foul play'. However, calls for additional investigation were sparked by public anger and claims of incompetence surrounding his death.

To look into the circumstances surrounding his death, the Assam government established a Special Investigation Team (SIT). His manager, band members, and event organisers were among the several witnesses who had been questioned as part of the investigation, which was still underway as of late October 2025.

Several people, including some of Garg's associates, have been arrested in relation to the inquiry. Suspicious financial transactions are some of the charges that have been brought.

Assam govt on Zubeen Garg’s last film Roi Roi Binale

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, addressing a press conference after the cabinet meeting, said that there is no entertainment tax on films played in the state, and hence there is no question of waiving it as asked by a part of society.

The Assam CM stated, "The state government will exclusively hand over its share of the GST realised from the movie to the Kalaguru Artiste Foundation to support medical treatment of artistes, help flood victims, and assist needy students in their academic pursuits. For movie tickets above Rs 100, there is 18 per cent GST, and it is 5 per cent GST for tickets priced below Rs 100. The state share is half of that rate, and we get the money around a month later. We will then hand it over to the foundation," Sarma added.

Garg established the foundation personally to do philanthropic activities. Sarma claimed that after speaking with Garg's wife, who approved of the plan, the decision was made.

Media reports on the film, ‘Roi Roi Binale’

Bollywood Hungama has mentioned that, "All the theatres in the North-eastern state will discontinue the holdover releases like Thamma, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, Kantara: A Legend Chapter – 1, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle, Jolly LLB 3 and Regretting You from October 31. New releases like Baahubali: The Epic, Single Salma, The Taj Story, The Black Phone 2, Bugonia, Good Boy, etc., will not be screened in any cinema in Assam. Every theatre in that state will only play Roi Roi Binale.”

The insider added, "The ticket sales of Roi Roi Binale in Assam are historic. Almost all shows over the weekend are full, and shows on weekdays are also filling fast. It seems like the film will break every record of all the films in the Assam circuit.

Zubeen Garg’s Roi Roi Binale Release Date