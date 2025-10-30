Thamma Box Office Collection Day 9: Ayushmann Khurrana’s fanged return to the big screen is paying off in spades. Thamma, the latest instalment in Maddock Films’ expanding horror-comedy universe, has turned into a major box-office success, crossing ₹150 crore worldwide within nine days of its release.

After Stree 2, Thamma was the second-highest for the Maddock-verse and the largest opener for Khurrana to date. The movie was released on Oct 21, 2025.

Combining horror, humour, and high-octane visual effects, Thamma offers audiences a blend of supernatural action and comedy. Buzz in the industry suggests a cameo by Varun Dhawan — a move that subtly ties the film into Maddock’s interconnected horror-comedy multiverse.

Thamma Box Office Collection day-wise

With an estimated ₹3.25 crore on day 9, Thamma made ₹104.60 crore in its first nine days in India. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the daily box office collection is as follows:

• Day 1- ₹24.00 crore

• Day 2- ₹18.60 crore

• Day 3- ₹13.00 crore

• Day 4- ₹10.00 crore

• Day 5- ₹13.10 crore

• Day 6- ₹12.60 crore

• Day 7- ₹4.30 crore

• Day 8- ₹5.75 crore

• Day 9- ₹3.25 crore (early estimates)

Thamma's total box office collection- ₹104.60 crore.

The movie has made over ₹150 crore at the box office worldwide as of October 29, 2025. Specific data for the Day 8 collection are provided by various sources. The following is a breakdown of the box office as of now:

• Worldwide gross collection: ₹153.20 crore (as of day 8).

• India gross collection: ₹135.70 crore.

• Overseas gross collection: ₹17.50 crore.

India net collection: ₹115 crore (as of day 8).

Thamma box office ‘occupancy’

On its second Wednesday, Thamma's Hindi occupancy rate was 10.10%. At 13.96%, the horror comedy had the greatest occupancy rate among the night shows, followed by the evening shows at 10.75%. The morning performances had the lowest occupancy rate at 6.28%, while the afternoon screenings had a 9.40% occupancy rate.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee stated, "The best part of Thamma has been that it's been loved by kids. It's the first film of mine that has been loved by kids. I went to a screening recently and 40% of the crowd was Gen Alpha".

About Thamma cast and plot

The sixth instalment of the Maddock Horror-Comedy Universe is the horror-comedy Bollywood movie, Thamma. An old, vicious vampire king's return complicates the story's illicit romance between a human journalist and a "betaal" (vampire) woman.

The cast includes Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Paresh Rawal, Geeta Agarwal Sharma, Faisal Malik and Varun Dhawan, and Abhishek Banerjee makes a cameo appearance.