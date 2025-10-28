OTT releases this week: Kantara 2, Lokah to Idli Kadai & more to debut

The final weekend of October is bringing a spectacular mix of stories to your screens. As Baahubali fans gear up for the grand re-release of the epic saga, OTT platforms are rolling out some of the most anticipated titles of the year. From fantasy realms to heartwarming dramas and intense thrillers, the digital space is buzzing with fresh releases ready to stream between October 29 and 31.

OTT releases this week: When and where to watch online?

Idli Kadai

• Release date: October 29

• Platform: Netflix

Written and directed by Dhanush, Idli Kadai is a comedy-drama film which chronicles the life of a rural man who travels to Dubai following ambitions and work.

In addition, Nithya Menen, Raj Kiran, Sathyaraj, and others have important roles in the movie. The movie in Tamil will be available on Netflix on October 29, 2025. Viewers may view it in numerous languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

The Witcher Season 4

• Release date: October 30

• Platform: Netflix

The fourth season of the fantasy epic series, The Witcher, has premiered. The main characters in the action epic series, which was created by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, are Freya Allan, Anya Chalotra, Henry Cavill, and others. On October 30, 2025, the series will be accessible for streaming on the OTT platform, Netflix.

Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1

• Release date: October 31

• Platform: Prime Video

Even after 27 days in theatres, Kantara: A Legend-Chapter 1, the much-anticipated prequel to the 2022 hit Kannada film Kantara, continues to make a lot of money. The folkloric action thriller by Rishab Shetty will now be available on Prime Video digitally on October 31, 2025.

It should be mentioned that the Hindi version's release date has not yet been disclosed by the producers. At first, the movie will be streamed in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

Maarigallu

• Release date: October 31

• Platform: Zee5

Devaraj Poojary is the writer and director of Maarigallu. Rangayana Raghu, Suraj, and Gopalkrishna Deshpande are among the main actors in the Kannada language series. This web series should be on your watchlist if you enjoy thriller series. On October 31, 2025, it will be made available only on ZEE5.

Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra

• Release date: October 31

• Platform: JioHotstar

Naslen and Sandy Master play important roles in the movie as well. Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali, and Marathi are among the languages in which the movie is available for streaming.