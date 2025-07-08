Bigg Boss 19: Premiere date, hosts, streaming details, contestants and more
Bigg Boss 19 is set to return with Salman Khan and new co-hosts Karan Johar, Farah Khan, and Anil Kapoor. Here's when it starts, where to watch, and the expected contestantsSudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
The much-anticipated Bigg Boss 19 is gearing up for its grandest season yet, with major format changes, a digital-first premiere, and the addition of new celebrity hosts alongside Salman Khan.
The new season is expected to premiere during the last weekend of August 2025 (August 29–30), This season promises to be the longest-running edition to date, stretching over five months of non-stop entertainment.
Bigg Boss Season 19: Hosts
According to a report by Indian Express, Salman Khan will reportedly host the show for the first three months. After that, Karan Johar, Farah Khan, and Anil Kapoor are expected to take over hosting duties. While Johar and Farah are seasoned ‘Bigg Boss’ hosts, Anil Kapoor's entry marks a fresh addition that could revamp the show’s tone and energy. However, an official confirmation from Colors TV is still pending.
Bigg Boss 2025: Digital-first approach
This year, Bigg Boss 19 will debut as a digital-first property, with JioCinema (Jio Hotstar) set to stream new episodes 90 minutes before their TV broadcast on Colors. This dual-platform rollout is a strategic shift to target OTT-savvy viewers while retaining its loyal television base.
Bigg Boss 19: Premiere date and format overview
Insiders reveal that the Bigg Boss 19 premiere is locked for August 29 or 30, 2025, with a revamped format focused on increased interactivity and digital integration. Casting for contestants is currently underway, and contracts are reportedly being finalized soon.
Bigg Boss 19: Expected contestants
A star-studded contestant list is already generating buzz. Celebrities rumoured to enter the Bigg Boss house in 2025 include:
- Apoorva Mukhija
- Purav Jha
- Raj Kundra
- Lataa Saberwal
- Ashish Vidyarthi
- Gaurav Taneja (Flying Beast)
- Chinki Minki
- Krishna Shroff
- Arshifa Khan
- Tanushree Dutta
- Sharad Malhotra
- Mamta Kulkarni
This mix of influencers, actors, and controversial figures ensures plenty of drama, entertainment, and viral moments—all hallmarks of Bigg Boss.
By embracing multi-hosting, a digital-first format, and an extended runtime, Bigg Boss 19 aims to capture the evolving tastes of India’s reality TV audience. This approach also signals a bold reimagining of the franchise, which has remained a cultural staple for nearly two decades.
Despite the absence of an official announcement from Colors TV, fan excitement is already at a peak.
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times Subscribe
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
Seamless Access Across All Devices