Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 to feature SRK, Ranveer, Priyanka Chopra, and Kiara

Don 3, one of the most highly anticipated Bollywood projects, has faced several delays over the years due to various reasons. However, fresh reports suggest that the wait may soon be over, as Farhan Akhtar is now set to begin filming the much-awaited action thriller by January 2026.

In a surprising update, Kiara Advani—who was earlier rumoured to opt out due to pregnancy—is now reportedly on board. Even more excitingly, Shah Rukh Khan may make a return in the film, a development that’s already generating major buzz online.

According to reports, SRK is likely to make a special cameo appearance with Ranveer Singh, who will play the title character. Adding to the excitement, Priyanka Chopra is set to reunite with SRK after 15 years, making this development even more significant for fans. Interestingly, actor Vikrant Massey will also feature in the movie.

Although the story is still being kept under wraps, sources have it that his little appearance will be crucial to the plot. It will be one of the largest celebrity collaborations in Bollywood if the sources going around the internet are accurate.

Don 3: Why the delay?

ALSO READ: Kaalidhar Laapata to Good Wife, here are the top OTT releases for this week Bollywood Hungama shared a source close to the development, saying, “Yes, there’s been a delay — but it couldn’t be helped. Ranveer Singh, who replaced Shah Rukh Khan in the franchise, had to deal with a wave of online trolling for ‘daring’ to step into SRK’s shoes. Farhan and Ranveer mutually decided to lie low and let the heat die down. Ranveer also needed time to physically and mentally prepare for the role, which requires rigorous martial arts training."

“After that, Kiara Advani — who was signed on to replace Priyanka Chopra as the female lead — got pregnant. Farhan had to halt the film’s progress due to her changed circumstances. To add to that, Farhan got deeply immersed in his own acting schedule for the intense war film 120 Bahadur, where he plays Major Shaitan Singh. That film is scheduled to release on November 21, 2025," the source added.

Also, India Today quoted one more source saying, "Not much is known about the part. However, Farhan Akhtar reportedly reached out to SRK and narrated the character and the story around him. While the superstar is busy with King at the moment, given their close association, he’s agreed to do it."

ALSO READ: Metro in Dino box office report: Anurag Basu film holds steady over weekend Meanwhile, it has also been reported in Bollywood Hungama that the makers are planning a major surprise. “There is a possibility that Priyanka Chopra may return to the Don franchise," the source said. With the makers eyeing January to begin the shoot, the target is to release the movie by December 2026. Actor Vikrant Massey is also set to reunite with Ranveer in this movie after Dil Dhadakne Do and Lootera.

Don 3, the biggest Bollywood superstar collaboration

Ranveer Singh will play the lead in Don 3. Singh shared the first glimpse of his upcoming film, Dhurandhar, which is being produced and directed by Aditya Dhar, on his special day. Priyanka Chopra may reprise her role as Roma in the movie, according to certain sources, which would increase the excitement.

Fans will now closely monitor everything related to the Farhan Akhtar movie, and although neither of the stories has been confirmed, these developments are undoubtedly increasing the buzz for Don 3.

ALSO READ: World Chocolate Day 2025: Know the date, history, significance and more The insider also disclosed that Kiara, who had agreed to take Priyanka Chopra's place as the female lead in Don 3, became pregnant, which caused Farhan to postpone the film's production.

About the franchise: Don 3

Don 3's shooting is scheduled to start in January 2026, with a December 2026 theatrical release date as the ultimate goal. Amitabh Bachchan had originally played the character of Don in the movie, which was released in 1978.

Boman Irani, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Shah Rukh Khan all played important parts in the second instalment of Don. The movie was released in 2006 and took home the Neuchâtel International Fantastic Film Festival's Best Asian Film award. Its sequel was later released in 2011, and it was also successful.