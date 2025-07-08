Home / Entertainment / Vijay Deverakonda's 'Kingdom' release date is out, Rashmika Mandanna reacts

Vijay Deverakonda's 'Kingdom' release date is out, Rashmika Mandanna reacts

South Indian actor Vijay Deverakonda released the official release date for his next movie, 'Kingdom'. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, who called the promo "fire"

Vijay Deverakonda's 'Kingdom'
Vijay Deverakonda's 'Kingdom'
Sonika Nitin Nimje
Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 12:35 PM IST
The highly anticipated action thriller movie "Kingdom" will mark Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda's big-screen comeback. The film's makers have finally revealed the official release date of the movie on July 7, 2025, following multiple delays. 
 
The film will hit theatres on July 31, 2025.
 
After watching the teaser, Rashmika Mandanna reacted, "This is (fire emoticons). All the best to the whole team! Have a greaaaaaatttt feeling about this one. July 31st is going to be a big celebration!" 

Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom: About the promo

On Monday, Vijay released the official release date promo of the movie and commented within the caption, “July 31st. Worldwide. Let our Destinies unfold.”
 
Vijay begins the action-packed teaser as a police officer before changing roles to become a prisoner and battling for his safety within the cell. He is compelled to face his situation and overcome the unfairness of his destiny. Vijay fired off gunshots in a series of breathtaking action images that filled the trailer. 

'Kingdom' cast and crew

Kingdom is an upcoming Telugu-language spy action thriller, written and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. Vijay Deverakonda co-stars with Satyadev and Bhagyashri Borse in the movie. S. Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya have produced it under the banners of Fortune Four Cinemas and Sithara Entertainments.
 
The movie had several delays before its March 30 release date. Kingdom is being promoted as a high-octane commercial spectacle, full of drama and Gowtam Tinnanuri's distinctive narrative, with its official release date now scheduled for July 31. Its theatrical premiere is keenly anticipated by fans.
 

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 12:35 PM IST

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 12:35 PM IST

