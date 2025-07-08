Smriti Irani back in 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' reboot, 25 yrs later

Smriti Irani, now a prominent political figure, is stepping once again into the saree-clad shoes of Tulsi in the much-awaited reboot of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. After 15 years away from the screen, her return has ignited a social media frenzy, with the announcement promo dropping on Star Plus’s Instagram on July 7.

The daily soap that once ruled Indian households for nearly a decade will now premiere its new season on July 29 at 10:30 PM, airing on Star Plus and streaming on JioHotstar.

When and where to watch ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ reboot?

• On-air premiere channel- Star Plus

• Release OTT platform- JioHotstar • Release date- from July 29, 2025 onwards • Release time- At 10:20 PM. ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ reboot: The ‘announcement’ post Smriti Irani, who plays Tulsi Virani, is shown in a promo video for the show's reboot, pouring water on the holy plant, Tulsi and promising eager audiences that she will return to the screen despite her background as a political leader. ALSO READ: Kaalidhar Laapata to Good Wife, here are the top OTT releases for this week Smriti was shown in the first image wearing a maroon saree with an elaborate zari border. She accessorised her look with a black-beaded mangalsutra, traditional temple jewellery, and the iconic big red bindi.

The caption says, "Kya aap abhi bhi vishwaas nahi kar paa rahe? 25 saal ke baad, Tulsi Virani laut rahi hai, ek nayi kahaani ke saath! #KyunkiSaasBhiKabhiBahuThi ek baar phir taayaar hai har ghar ka hissa bann ne. Kya aap bhi taiyaar ho? Dekhiye #KyunkiSaasBhiKabhiBahuThi, 29th July se, raat 10:30 baje, sirf StarPlus par aur kabhi bhi JioHotstar par. #TulsiIsBack #StarPlus #JioHotstar". She stated in the promo, "Zaroor aaoongi. Kyunki itne saalon ka rishtha jo hai. Waqt aa gaya hai aapse phir milne ka (I will come back. It's a years-long bond after all. It's time to meet you all once again)".

Actor and politician, Smriti Irani, on the 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' Smriti took to her Instagram account a few days ago to celebrate 25 years of the show. She shared a picture with a note, which says, “25 years ago, a story entered Indian homes and quietly became part of countless lives. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi wasn’t just a show—it was emotion, memory, ritual. A time when families paused everything to sit together… cry, laugh, and hope. To every viewer who made Tulsi a part of their own family, thank you. This journey wasn’t mine alone. It was ours. And it always will be.”

Amar Upadhyay will return as Mihir, and Smriti Irani will reprise her role as 'Tulsi' in the much-anticipated return of the famous program. Although the show was originally scheduled to launch on July 3, however, there was a little production delay. Netizen reactions to the ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ reboot Social media is buzzing. Fans called the return of Kyunki “the biggest comeback of Indian TV.” One user posted, “Ab milega Anupama ko barabar ka takkar!”, while another shared, “I'm literally tearing up — my childhood is coming back.” One excited fan wrote, “Excited for 25 years old a new season.” Another stated, “Har gali, har ghar se, phir se Balaji Telefilms ka iconic music bajega. Har ghar pe raaj hoga @ektarkapoor ka. My late grandmother used to be glued to BT’s serials from 8:30 to 11:30 PM. Best wishes. I wish Hum Paanch made a comeback.”