Panchayat to return for Season 5: Prime Video announces premiere in 2026

The Viral Fever (TVF) and Prime Video have formally announced the return of the Panchayat season 5, with a premiere launch in 2026.

Following Season 4's incredible success, which saw the largest opening in the series' history, the announcement was made. The recent season, which debuted on June 24, 2025, has won over viewers' hearts in India and around the world, solidifying the series' standing as a cultural phenomenon.

Fans are excited to see what the future holds for the people of Phulera because the program is a distinctive fusion of humour and social criticism, which sets it apart in the Indian web series industry.

Panchayat season 5: Official statement 'confirmed' Prime Video has confirmed this by sharing the announcement that Season 5 is already in development and will premiere in 2026. On their official Instagram account, the streaming platform wrote in the caption, “Hi 5 Phulera wapas aane ki taiyyaari shuru kar lijiye (Get ready to come to Phulera for another ride). PanchayatOnPrime, New Season, Coming Soon.” In a statement, Manish Menghani, Director & Head-Content Licensing, Prime Video India mentioned: “We are delighted with the phenomenal response to Panchayat Season 4, which has further elevated the series’ stature and set new benchmarks for authentic storytelling. The season’s exceptional viewership across India and in over 180 countries within its launch week is a testament to its universal appeal and deep cultural resonance. With its heartfelt narrative and relatable characters, Panchayat has evolved into a global phenomenon, transcending borders and touching audiences with its warmth, simplicity, and authenticity. This milestone not only reflects the enduring love for the series but also reinforces the growing global appetite for rooted, Indian stories. We’re excited to share that work has already begun on Season 5, and we look forward to continuing the journey of Phulera and its beloved characters.”

Vijay Koshy, President, The Viral Fever (TVF), added, “It has been a truly extraordinary journey collaborating with Prime Video to bring Panchayat to life and witness its incredible growth over the years. This series holds a special place in our hearts, as it beautifully captures the charm, humour, and nuances of rural India, celebrating the power of simple, human storytelling. Panchayat reflects the shared vision and values we hold with Prime Video: to tell meaningful, relatable stories that resonate with audiences across geographies. We are deeply grateful for the overwhelming love Season 4 has received—not just from viewers across India, but from audiences around the world. A heartfelt thank you to the incredible cast and crew whose passion and dedication made this journey possible, and to the fans whose unwavering support continues to inspire us. We’re excited for what lies ahead and look forward to bringing Season 5 to audiences in 2026.”