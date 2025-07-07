Kantara Chapter 1: Rishab Shetty's blazing new look drops on 41st birthday

The mystical world of Kantara is set to return — and this time, it’s going back to its roots. One of 2022’s biggest cinematic sensations, Kantara is finally getting its much-awaited prequel after three years. While the film had already been announced, fans were in for a treat today as Rishab Shetty’s intense first look from Kantara: Chapter 1 was unveiled, along with the official release date — timed perfectly with the actor-director’s 41st birthday.

ALSO READ: Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 to feature SRK, Ranveer, Priyanka Chopra, and Kiara For those who are unaware, Rishab Shetty gained a widespread reputation in the film industry for both directing and playing the lead in Kantara. He is now releasing Kantara: Chapter 1, the prequel to the film.

Kantara: Chapter 1: Poster released

The poster for Kantara: Chapter 1 by Rishabh Shetty was unveiled in November of last year. In this poster, the actor had his backside towards the viewer. The producers' new poster, which was shown on Monday, now features his front side.

A new poster for Kantara: Chapter 1 featuring Rishabh Shetty in a formidable avatar was unveiled on the actor's birthday. Rishabh is seen fighting in the roaring flames, shielding himself from the spear with an axe in one hand and armour in the other.

Sharing this poster, the makers stated, 'Where legends are born and the roar of wild animals resonates. Kantara is the prequel to the brilliant masterpiece that impressed millions. Wishing a divine and glorious birthday to Rishab Shetty, the power behind the legends. The much-awaited prequel to the divine cinematic event.'

When will Kantara: Chapter 1 release?

ALSO READ: Metro in Dino box office report: Anurag Basu film holds steady over weekend Kantara: Chapter 1 will be released on October 2, 2025, Gandhi Jayanti. The genesis of the gods Panjurli and Guliga, as well as their connection, will serve as the basis for the movie's plot.

Fans' reaction to the Kantara: Chapter 1

One fan wrote, “I pray to God that your film will be successful. From a Boss fan. Let’s celebrate the century day. All the best from Rocky fans. Our Kannada cinema, our pride."

Another fan shared and wrote, “This is not a movie… this is a celebration of power! The moment is coming to make Kannada cinema proud once again!"

A third fan commented, “Bhai, teaser kab aayega?".