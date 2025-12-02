Tere Ishq Mein Box Office Collection Day 4: Dhanush film earns over 60 cr

Tere Ishq Mein on box office: The first Monday box office collections for Aanand L. Rai's new romantic movie 'Tere Ishq Mein', which stars Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, saw a major drop. The film, which debuted impressively and maintained double-digit earnings through its first weekend, fell by more than 50 per cent when the work week began.

After easily grossing over Rs 15 crore every day from Friday to Sunday, the film's Monday figure dipped to single digits, marking the film's first major slowdown. On November 28, 2025, the film Tere Ishq Mein opened in theatres. The film, a Hindi-language romance drama, was also released in dubbed Tamil and Telugu versions on the same date.

Tere Ishq Mein box office collection report

Tere Ishq Mein made Rs 8.25 crore in India on Day 4, indicating that Monday blues had a significant impact on the film. After collecting Rs 19 crore on Day 3, the collections decreased. Compared to Saturday's Rs 17 crore and Friday's opening collection of Rs 16 crore, Sunday continued to be the movie's highest-earning day to date.

The film's trajectory is now more realistically shown after the Monday crash, despite the robust weekend trend suggesting a strong first week. Early estimates from Sacnilk indicate that the movie made a total of Rs 60.25 crore in India during its first four days of release. The original Hindi version, which has contributed about Rs 58 crore on its own, accounts for a significant portion of this.

The Tamil dubbed version, despite Dhanush's prominence and AR Rahman's presence in the music department, has managed just over Rs 2.25 crore in the same span. The discrepancy between the two versions implies that the film's attraction remains mostly centred in the Hindi market.

About Tere Ishq Mein

The 2025 Hindi-language film 'Tere Ishq Mein' is a musical romance drama and spiritual sequel to 2013's Raanjhanaa. It stars Dhanush and Kriti Sanon in the key roles, presenting a sad love story. With themes of compulsive love, sacrifice, and suffering, the film narrates a tale of a passionate and stormy relationship.

Dhanush plays Flight Lieutenant Shankar Gurukkal, Kriti Sanon plays Mukti Beniwal, Prakash Raj plays Raghav Gurukkal, Priyanshu Painyuli plays Ved, Tota Roy Chowdhury plays Yashwant Beniwal, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub plays Murari Gupta.