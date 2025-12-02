Ranveer Singh apologises after imitating Rishab Shetty's Kantara scene

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Ranveer Singh has publicly apologised after criticism emerged over his mimicry of an important scene from Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1 during the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2025 closing ceremony in Goa.

The event drew attention because Rishab Shetty, the star of Kantara, was present in the audience at the time. Later, Ranveer Singh posted an official apology on his Instagram story this morning after receiving harsh trolling.

Ranveer Singh is currently busy gearing up for Dhurandhar, which is set to release in theatres this Friday, on December 5, 2025.

What Ranveer did on the Stage at IFFI, Goa?

In the viral video, Ranveer can be heard passionately recounting how he watched Kantara Chapter 1 in cinemas. He stated, "I watched Kantara in theatres, and Rishab's performance was outstanding, especially when the female ghost enters your body; that shot was so amazing."

On stage, Ranveer also asked the audience if they would be interested in seeing him in the third Kantara film. The internet didn't like Ranveer's overly exuberant "imitation" of the Daiva moment. Ranveer Singh received a huge backlash on social media as soon as the video became viral. Ranveer Singh posts an official statement ALSO READ: Tere Ishq Mein Box Office Collection Day 4: Dhanush film earns over 60 cr Ranveer's post says, “I intended to highlight Rishab's incredible performance in the film. Actor to actor, I know how much it would take to perform that particular scene in the way that he did, for which he has my utmost admiration. I have always deeply respected every culture, tradition and belief in our country. If I've hurt anyone's sentiments, I sincerely apologise.”

Netizens react to Ranveer’s Kantara mimicry A user commented, "Boycott the upcoming Ranveer Singh movie Dhurandhar. He should not make fun of the Goddess and Daivasa." Another user commented, "This is why everyone despises those fools who gained attention before the pandemic and still cling to their fame from Kachrawood. What a foolish person he is." ALSO READ: Thamma OTT release: When & where to watch Ayushmann's horror comedy? Another wrote, "We DON'T want to see Ranveer in the next Kantara movie." Did Rishab Shetty warn Ranveer Singh before his stage act? As per the Bangalore Times, "Ranveer came down from the stage to greet the guests, including Rajinikanth and Rishab (Shetty). The moment he saw Rishab, he got excited and began mimicking the Daiva, which Rishab asked him to stop—though politely."