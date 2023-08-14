Bigg Boss OTT 2 Finale: Live streaming, predicted winner, votes and prize

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 is about to come to an end, and people have already started predicting their winners. Season 2 began on June 17, 2023, and the finale will take place today, August 14, 2023.

The show is accessible on Jio Cinema. This year, viewers were also watching the live telecast 24/7.

Based on the performances and votes received, a single winner will be selected from among the several competitors competing to win the Bigg Boss OTT 2 Finale.

Salman Khan has been hosting the Bigg Boss OTT season 2. Among all participants, Elvish Yadav is the most talked about contestant, as many celebrities called him their favourite, including Alia Bhatt.

The show was very entertaining for the fans from the very beginning. The show also faced some challenges when Bigg Boss eliminated Puneet Superstar, and the rating of the movie also fell. The wildcard entry of Elvish Yadav gives new life to the show.

It’s noteworthy to mention that the host of the show, Salman Khan, had also shouted at Elvish Yadav for his derogatory comments about Bebika Dhurve. Elvish mother was also connected with the show via video call, which left the YouTuber emotional. Elvish has since played sensibly and is currently leading the race.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 finale: Predicted winner Elvish Yadav is leading the race for Bigg Boss OTT 2, and he entered at home via wild card entry. According to the Hindustan Times report, Elvish Yadav is leading the winning race with 48 per cent of the votes in his favour, followed up by Abhishek Malhan with 32 per cent votes.

Manisha Rani received 15 per cent votes, Bebika Dhurve stands in the fourth spot with 10 per cent votes, while Pooja Bhatt is in the last position with 5 per cent votes in her favour.

Who is the chief guest of Bigg Boss season 2?

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone will grace the Bigg Boss season 2 finale on August 14, 2023, to promote their upcoming movie, Jawan. They will also interact with the participants. Fans are excited to watch SRK on the show.

Which participant received the maximum number of votes?

Hindustan Times report added that Elvish Yadav got 800,99,975 votes, getting close competition from Abhishek Malhan, who got 600,98,365 votes. Manisha Rani and Bebika Dhurve each received 13,23,830 and 77,201 votes, respectively. Pooja Bhatt, actor-filmmaker, received 32,500 votes only.

Where to watch the live streaming of Bigg Boss OTT 2 Finale?

The live streaming of the Bigg Boss OTT 2 finale can be seen on the Jio Cinema app today at 9 pm IST.

What is the prize money of the Bigg Boss OTT season 2 winner?

The winner of Bigg Boss OTT season 2 will receive Rs 25 lakh.

Who were the participants of Bigg Boss OTT 2?

Here are the names of Bigg Boss OTT 2 participants:

Elvish Yadav

Abhishek Malhan

Manisha Rani

Bebika Dhurve

Pooja Bhatt

Aashika Bhatia

Puneet Superstar

Jiya Shankar

Falaq Naaz

Aaliya Siddiqui

Akanksha Puri

Palak Purswani

Jad Hadid

Avinash Sachdev

Cyrus Broacha

Who are the finalists for Bigg Boss OTT season 2?

Here's the list of Bigg Boss OTT 2 finalists: