OTT releases for this weekend: Binge-watch these top shows of the week

Weekend is here and some exciting shows and movies are lined up to be released on different OTT platforms. If you are a movie geek and looking for some new content on OTT platforms, then this article is for you. Indulge in thrilling movies and series with a variety of fresh content to binge-watch from the comfort of your home this weekend.

There will be a bunch of movies and series featuring different genres, from heartwarming dramas to rom-coms that will keep you entertained and hooked throughout the week. Well if you are searching for such releases, you don't need to go anywhere. We have curated some top releases of this week.

Thangalaan

Chiyaan Vikram and Malavika Mohanan-starrer Thangalaan will be released on Netflix on September 20. The epic drama was released in theatres across the world on August 15 tells the story of a tribal community gripped with a fear of a supernatural force that protects their sacred gold. It is a perfect blend of mythology, history, and intrigue.

Release Date: September 20

Where to Watch: Netflix

Agatha All Along

Get ready for another thrilling superhero movie from the Marvel Universe. After WandaVision, Agatha Harkness manages to escape from Westview, New Jersey, along with a teenager determined to take on the trials of the Witches' Road. They unite to bring back Agatha’s lost powers and develop a new coven of witches. The supernatural movie features Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke and Sasheer Zamata in vital roles promising to deliver a captivating blend of mystery and magic.

Release Date: September 19

Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Thalaivettiyan Paalayam

It is a Tamil comedy-drama movie that revolves around Sidharth, an engineer, who struggles to get a good job and ends up working as a secretary of a panchayat office in the remote village of Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam. This eight-episode series is written by Balakumaran Murugesan and it is directed by Naga and it is produced by The Viral Fever (TVF).

Release Date: September 20

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Jo Tera Hai Woh Mera Hai

Jo Tera Hai Woh Mera Hai is a delightful comedy movie that revolves around a resourceful hustler who plans to earn his family's favour by selling his house to an elderly man. The movie promises to take you on a roller-coaster ride of laughter and intrigue. The movie features Paresh Rawal, Mithila Palkar, Sonali Kulkarni and Faisal Malik in key roles.

Release Date: September 20

Where to Watch: Jio Cinema

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2

Apart from movies or series, Kapil Sharma is making his comeback with another season of The Great Indian Kapil Show. The show will go on air every Saturday filling your weekend with laughter. This season, the guests on his show would include celebrities like Alia Bhatt and Janhvi Kapoor, renowned filmmaker Karan Johar, South Indian superstar Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, and many others. Prepare yourself for the humorous journey with candid conversation bringing a lot of fun and surprises to the table.

Release Date: September 21 (Every Saturday)

Where to Watch: Netflix