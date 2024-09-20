Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama to re-release in theatres this October

Following a 31-year ban, celebrated animated movie Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama is scheduled to open in theatres in India. The movie will be released in four languages – Tamil, Telugu, English, and Hindi. Screenwriter V Vijayendra Prasad, who has penned blockbuster movies like Baahubali, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and RRR, has added his creative vision to this adaptation, further enhancing the film's grandeur. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The film's producers, Geek Pictures India, stirred the anticipation for the movie by revealing a teaser and a poster on social media on September 19. What the makers have to say about Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama? The caption under the post says, "A tale as old as time, and forever alive in every heart. Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama is coming to theatres across India in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and English on October 18! Teaser out now (sic)."

Arjun Aggarwal, the co-founder of Geek Pictures India stated, "The Ramayana in anime is a groundbreaking testament to the strength of Indo-Japan collaborations. This fresh, dynamic portrayal of the timeless legend of Ram will undoubtedly strike a chord with audiences across all regions and age groups, bringing this epic to life in a way that’s never been seen before."

About Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama?

The animated Indo-Japanese film – Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama – depicts the story of the ancient Indian epic, the Ramayana. The 1992 movie, which combined animation techniques from India's Ram Mohan and Japan's Yugo Sako, was co-produced. The narrative centres on Prince Rama, an avatar of Lord Vishnu in human form, as he sets out on a quest to save his wife Sita after she is taken captive by the evil king Ravana.

The movie received praise for both bringing the Ramayana to a worldwide audience and for fostering cross-cultural cooperation. It did, however, encounter controversy in India, where religious organisations objected to the way international filmmakers depicted the epic.