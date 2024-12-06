Bigg Boss 18 voting trends Week 9: Know all contestants facing elimination

The Bigg Boss season 18 is getting more intense with each passing day and this was palpable in the week 9 voting trend. Contestants in the house are divided into two groups based on their equation. The first group comprises Karan Veer Mehra, Shilpa Shirodkar, Chum Darang and Digvijay Rathee while the second group has Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh, Tajinder Bagga and Avinash Mishra.

During the nomination task last week, group 2 launched a strategic attack on the first group. Group 2 contestants were saved by Eisha, who holds the position of Time God. This week, the contestants who are on the elimination radar are Karan Veer Mehra, Shilpa Shirodkar, Chum Darang, Kashish Kapoor, Sara Arfeen Khan and Digvijay Rathee.

The tension among contestants is surging and voting trends suggest that housemates will be saved by a significant margin.

Bigg Boss 18: Latest voting trends

According to unofficial sources quoted by News24, Karan Veer Mehra is leading the chart securing around 51 per cent of votes. Karan was schooled by host Salman Khan to play open and show his opinion. He took the advice well and since then he has earned immense support from the audience.

Digvijay Singh Rathe got 27 per cent, who has massive support due to his last show Splitsvilla. Karan's close friend Chum Darang is currently in third position with 16 per cent votes and this number may surge in the coming time.

Shilpa Shirdodkar has been criticized throughout the week for backstabbing her friends, who are trying to be cordial with everyone for their own benefit. Shilpa secured 3 per cent votes and this number is currently fluctuating.

Kashish Kapoor and Sara Arfeen Khan won only 2 or 1 per cent votes, respectively. It would be tough to say who might get eliminated this week, but based on the numbers Shilpa, Kashish and Sara might face elimination.

How to vote for your favourite Bigg Boss 18 Contestant?

Here is how to vote for Bigg Boss 18 Contestants: