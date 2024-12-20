Pushpa 2 box office collection Day 16: Movie enters 3rd week, eyes 2000 cr

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandhana-starrer Pushpa 2 box office collection is likely to cross the Rs 1000 crore mark on day 16 in India

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2024 | 5:41 PM IST
Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2 is doing whopping business at the box office. The movie has entered the third week and is fast approaching the 1000 crore (nett) mark in India. 
 
The movie collection has dipped since Monday, nonetheless, the daily collection of the movie revolved around Rs 20 crore throughout the week.  
 
After having achieved the fastest collections of Rs 1500 worldwide, Pushpa 2: The Rule is now eyeing to reach the target of Rs 2000 crore.

Pushpa 2: The Rule box office collection Day 16

The movie completed two weeks on Thursday and minted Rs 264.8 crore in the second week. It experienced a 63 per cent dip from the first-week collection as per industry tracker Sacnilk. The net total collection of the movie is now Rs 993 crore till Friday and is most likely to cross the Rs 1000 crore mark net in India today. 
 
Sacnilk reports that the movie’s collections currently stand at Rs 3 crore till 4 pm, which is expected to increase by the end of the day. The movie is likely to gain momentum in its third week as well.
 
Being the fastest Indian movie to earn Rs 1000 crore across the world, it has already surpassed the lifetime collection of movies like  'Jawan', 'Stree 2', and ‘Gadar 2'.

Pushpa 2 box office collection day-wise

  • Day 0 [ Wednesday] ₹ 10.65 Cr 
  • Day 1 [1st Thursday] ₹ 164.25 Cr
  • Day 2 [1st Friday] ₹ 93.8 Cr 
  • Day 3 [1st Saturday] ₹ 119.25 Cr
  • Day 4 [1st Sunday] ₹ 141.05 Cr 
  • Day 5 [1st Monday] ₹ 64.45 Cr 
  • Day 6 [1st Tuesday] ₹ 51.55 Cr
  • Day 7 [1st Wednesday] ₹ 43.35 Cr
  • Day 8 [2nd Thursday] ₹ 37.45 Cr
  • Week 1 Collection ₹ 725.8 Cr 
  • Day 9 [2nd Friday] ₹ 36.4 Cr
  • Day 10 [2nd Saturday] ₹ 63.3 Cr
  • Day 11 [2nd Sunday] ₹ 76.6 Cr
  • Day 12 [2nd Monday] ₹ 26.95 Cr 
  • Day 13 [2nd Tuesday] ₹ 23.35 Cr 
  • Day 14 [2nd Wednesday] ₹ 20.55 Cr 
  • Day 15 [3rd Thursday] ₹ 17.65 Cr 
  • Day 16 [3rd Friday] ₹ 3.87 Cr (as of now)
  • Total ₹ 994.47 Cr

About Pushpa 2: The Rule

Sukumar directed Pushpa 2: The Rule is an action drama movie, featuring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Dhananjaya, Rao Ramesh, Sunil and Anasuya Bharadwaj in key roles. 
 
The movie is produced by Mythri Movie Makers along with Sukumar Writings. It is a sequel to the blockbuster movie Pushpa: The Rise, which was released in 2021. The movie talks about the story of Pushpa Raj, a small-time daily wager who became a sandalwood smuggler and struggles to sustain business as police led by Shekhawat is his biggest challenge.
First Published: Dec 20 2024 | 5:40 PM IST

