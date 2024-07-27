Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Minor wrestler vs ex-WFI chief: Delhi court's final report likely on Sep 27

Delhi Police had on June 15 last year filed a report before the court seeking cancellation of the case by the minor wrestler | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 27 2024 | 7:29 PM IST
A Delhi court is likely to pronounce on September 27 its order on whether to accept a report filed by police seeking cancellation of a minor wrestler's complaint accusing ex-WFI chief and former BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment.

Additional Sessions Judge Chhavi Kapoor, who was scheduled to pass the order on Monday, adjourned the matter.

First Published: Jul 27 2024 | 7:29 PM IST

