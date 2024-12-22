Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Entertainment / Express responsibly, avoid abusive language, behaviour: Allu Arjun to fans

Express responsibly, avoid abusive language, behaviour: Allu Arjun to fans

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday alleged that Arjun visited the theatre during the film's screening despite police permission being denied, a charge that the actor denied

Allu Arjun
Arjun, without referring to anyone, also dismissed the accusations that he held a roadshow waving to the crowd. (File Image)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2024 | 6:28 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Telugu cinema star Allu Arjun on Sunday appealed to his fans to not resort to any kind of abusive language or behaviour, both online and offline, amid fresh allegations against him in the Sandhya Theatre stampede case.

A 35-year-old woman died and her eight-year-old son was injured on December 4 during a stampede-like situation at the cinema hall in Hyderabad when thousands of fans jostled to have a glimpse of the actor at the premiere of his recent release "Pushpa 2: The Rule".

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday alleged that Arjun visited the theatre during the film's screening despite police permission being denied, a charge that the actor denied.

On Sunday, Arjun shared a word of caution for his fans on social media.

"I appeal to all my fans to express their feelings responsibly, as always and not resort to any kind of abusive language or behavior both online and offline," he said in a statement posted on X.

"Misrepresenting as my fans with fake IDs and fake profiles, if someone indulges in abusive posts, strong action will be taken against them. I request the fans not to engage with such posts," the actor further said in the post.

Also Read

Allu Arjun attended screening despite police saying no: CM; actor refutes

Telangana urges Centre to simplify IT slabs, reduce corp tax for biz ease

BRS leader K Kavitha lays foundation stone of 'Telangana Talli' statue

98% of Telangana govt's socio-economic caste survey complete: CM Reddy

T'gana taking steps to provide quality food in welfare schools: CM Reddy

Hours after Reddy slammed Arjun, the National Award winner refuted the allegations saying, it was not true, and in fact, the police were clearing the way for him and he reached the venue under their directions.

He, without referring to anyone, also dismissed the accusations that he held a roadshow waving to the crowd.

The eight-year-old boy, who is undergoing treatment at a private super-speciality hospital in Hyderabad after getting injured in the stampede, is maintaining his vital parameters well on his own without any external support of oxygen or inotropes, as reported on Saturday.

Following the incident on December 4, the city police registered a case against Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management under different sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Chikkadpally police station based on the complaint lodged by the deceased woman's family.

The actor was arrested by the city police in connection with the death of the woman on December 13. The Telangana High Court granted him a four-week interim bail on the same day and Arjun was released from a prison here on December 14 morning.  Meanwhile, a group of persons, claiming to be members of Osmania University Joint Action Committee, on Sunday vandalised flower pots and other things at the residence of top Telugu actor Allu Arjun in Hyderabad.

 
The protesters raised slogans against the actor and sought justice to the woman who died in a stampede at a movie theatre here earlier this month on the occasion of screening of the actor's latest film 'Pushpa-2'.
 
The protesters were taken away by the police.
 
A placard left by them said crores of rupees are made by making films, while those watching films are dying.
 
The OU-JAC was in the forefront of Telangana statehood agitation.
 

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bigg Boss 18 voting trends week 11: How to save your favourite contestant?

Bigg Boss season 18: Digvijay gets evicted, outraged fans demand his return

Pushpa 2 box office collection Day 16: Movie enters 3rd week, eyes 2000 cr

OTT releases of this week: Top 5 movies, series to enjoy this weekend

Concerts, live events, movie re-releases rule entertainment in 2024: Report

Topics :TelanganaTelangana govtRevanth ReddyTelugu

First Published: Dec 22 2024 | 6:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story