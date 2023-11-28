Bollywood actor Randeep lands in Imphal to tie knot with girlfriend Lin

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda landed in Imphal, Manipur, ahead of his wedding with his girlfriend and model from Manipur, Lin Laishram.

The couple is all set to tie the knot on Wednesday, November 29. The couple were spotted offering prayers at a Heingang temple in Imphal East district. After offering prayer, Hooda had a chat with reporters gathered there, where Hooda said, ‘Peace for Manipur, peace everywhere in the world and happy married life.’

When asked if other Bollywood stars are also attending his wedding on November 29, the 47-year-old actor replied, 'It's just me'. The duo also went to Shri Govindaji temple to offer prayers, later in the evening.

Lin and Randeep announced their wedding soon after the news broke that the couple would marry in November in the presence of their family and close friends. On Saturday, Randeep and Lin took to their Instagram handle to announce their wedding and ceremony details.

They will also host a grand wedding reception in Mumbai for their friends in the film industry.

Their post on Instagram reads, "Taking a leaf out of Mahabharata where Arjuna married Manipuri warrior princess Chitrangada, we are getting married with the blessing from our family and friends."

‘We are filled with immense joy to share that our marriage will take place on the 29th November, 2023, Imphal, Manipur, followed by a reception in Mumbai. As we set to embark on this journey, we seek your blessing and love for this union of cultures, for which we are forever indebted and grateful," the joint statement further reads.

Randeep and Lin, 37, have been in a relationship for a few years now.

Lin, who is a model, actress, and businesswoman, debuted with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Om Shanti Om, where she was in a cameo role. Lin was also a brand ambassador for New York-based jewellery brand, Ozoru Jewelry. Lin, thereafter, also participated in a TV reality show Kingfisher Calendar Girl, where she won many hearts. She has featured in several other movies like 'Mary Kom', 'And Rangoon' and recently released 'Jane Jaan'.

Lin Laishram is also a trained archer from Tata Archery Academy in Jamshedpur. She also won Junior National Champion in 1998 which was held in Chandigarh.

Randeep Hoda has been part of some big movies. However, he was last seen in 'Sergeant' and will next be seen in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, which he has also directed. This is a biopic of freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, popularly known as Veer Savarkar.