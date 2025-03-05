'Call me Nayanthara': Actress requests fans to drop 'Lady Superstar' title

Popular South Indian actress Nayanthara, known for blockbuster films like Ghajini, Bigil, and Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, has earned the title of 'Lady Superstar' for her stellar performances and immense fan following.

However, on Tuesday, the Ghajini actress urged her fans, admirers, and the public to address her by her name rather than the title 'Lady Superstar,' in a heartfelt note that Nayanthara shared on X. While expressing her gratitude to her fans for their "unconditional love and affection," she said titles can sometimes create a distance between her and her work.

"Many of you have graciously referred to me as 'Lady Superstar', a title born out of your immense affection. I owe you all a lot for crowning me with such a valuable title. However, I humbly request you all to call me 'Nayanthara, ” she wrote on X.

The actress added, "My life has been an open book that has always found its adornment with your unconditional love and affection. Be it the pat on my shoulder during my success or extending your hand to lift me during hardships, you have always been there for me."

Nayanthara emphasized that titles and accolades sometimes create an image that does not resonate with her work and the bond she shares with her audience.

"I feel that the name is what I hold closest to my heart. It represents who I am--not just as an actor but as an individual," she continued.

At the end of her viral post, she expressed her gratitude to her fans and her love for cinema, which she believes keeps them united. The request has sparked a conversation among her fans as many are respecting her wishes to all her by name and expressing their affection for the title 'Lady Superstar.'

Meanwhile, Nayanthara is currently working on multiple projects, including Mahesh Narayanan's upcoming Malayalam movie, which will also feature Mohanlal and Mammootty together on screen after 16 years. She will also be seen in Rakkayie, a period-action drama directed by Senthil Nallasamy.

She is also working on her upcoming Telugu movie, Kannappa, starring Vishnu Manchu, Akshay Kumar, Kajal Aggarwal, Mohanlal and Madhoo in vital roles. The movie is set to be released in theatres on March 25, 2025.

The actress’s real name is Diana Mariam Kurian, and the director of her first film, Manassinakkare, Sathyan Anthikad, gave her the stage name Nayanthara.