ZNMD Reunion! Hrithik, Farhan and Abhay revive iconic roles for new ad

Fans are excited about the return of Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, and Frahan Akhtar in a new advertisement campaign for an overseas location, even though Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara was released 14 years ago. The trio returned to their roles from the Zoya Akhtar-directed film in a new advertisement promoting a UAE vacation.

The three actors' attitude, which seems to have not changed since their trip to Spain, is the most notable aspect of the advertisement, which also features numerous dialogue references and accessories.

However, it turned out that the Instagram post was an advertisement. Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, and Farhan Akhtar are pictured sitting in a car and posing on a wide road while sporting outfits similar to Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. The caption says, "It took time, but we finally said YAS," accompanied by hashtags like "#ZindagiKoYasBol" and "#collab (sic)."

Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol and Farhan Akhtar reunion: Where to Watch?

Yas Island's official social media accounts are the only place where fans can follow Hrithik, Farhan, and Abhay as they embark on risky adventures and discover ‘Yas Island’ in a way that has never been done before. ‘Zindagi Ko Yas Bol’ promises to be a thrilling journey full of nostalgia, laughter, and the ultimate celebration of friendship and adventure, with new surprises revealed in every episode.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara again

The actors worked together on the Zindagi Ko Yas Bol campaign for Yas Island. Monday saw the debut of the campaign's first video, which appears to be a reference to their popular 2011 movie. The trailer for the campaign launches a five-episode series that will follow Hrithik, Farhan, and Abhay as they navigate the experiences of Yas Island. Each character will test the others while staying to the main idea of the movie.

In the video, Farhan answers a phone call as Hrithik pulls the phone away from him and discards it as the three of them get into the car to head somewhere. It was a twist on the well-known scene from the movie where Imran, played by Farhan, throws away Arjun's (played by Hrithik) phone after he answers a business call while they are on vacation.

Netizen reactions to the Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol and Farhan Akhtar reunion

• “Haha Hrithik waited 14 years for his revenge,” one user said, while another wrote, “It’s literally like a scene from the movie. Everyone looks and sounds the same omg”.

• One comment commented, “Hats off to the marketing team for going above and beyond in showcasing our beautiful Abu Dhabi and Yas Island to the world”. ️

• Another user shared, Our bwoys are back! And how!!!! Diamond biscuits them all”, with one adding,” Happiest gift for viewers”.

• “A reunion we didn’t expect,” one excited user stated, with another shared, “Hrithik waiting like14 years for revenge”.

• Some comments said, “Bwoyss reunion”, “Bwoyssss are backkkkkk”, “Wonder what the bwoysss are up to next”, and “My bwoys please come together one more time for ZMND2. Please ".