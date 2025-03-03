Haikyuu!! vs The Little Giant anime teaser out; get ready for another clash

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

The teaser of the much-awaited Haikyuu!! vs The Little Giant is out. It is the second and final part of Haikyuu!! Watch the teaser here

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 03 2025 | 9:21 PM IST
Japanese production company Aniplex has finally released the much-awaited teaser trailer for the Haikyuu!! vs The Little Giant movie. It is the second and final instalment of Haikyuu!!
 
The makers took to X to share the news.
 
Haikyuu!! vs The Little Giant is a movie based on the last arc of a manga series which was written and illustrated by Haruichi Furudate. 
 
The manga series was released between 2012 and 2020, and it has 45 volumes both in Japanese and English. The manga has also received a spin-off alongside various anime adaptations.

Haikyuu!! vs The Little Giant teaser released

The teaser trailer for Haikyuu!! vs The Little Giant movie shows many scenes from the anime movie ahead of its release. The movie highlighted the character of 'little giant,' Korai Hoshiumi, who shows his skill as a volleyball player.
 
The teaser also focuses on Shoyo Hinata, the male protagonist, who is depicted as a crow. Initially, the final part was titled Haikyuu!! Final movie part 2, but it was later changed to Haikyuu!! vs The Little Giant. However, the information about the movie's release is yet to be announced.
 
It is expected that the voice cast from the first movie would make a return in the sequel, Haikyuu!! vs. The Little Giant movie, including Shoyo Hinata, voiced by Ayumu Murase (Kage from Ranking of the Kings), Tobio Kageyama by Ishikawa Kaito (Jiji from Dandadan), Kenma Kozume by Yuki Kaji (Meliodas from Seven Deadly Sins), and Tetsurou Kuroo by Yuuichi Nakamura (Shido from Blue Lock).
 
Apart from voice artist, the main staff members are also expected to return, such as Susumu Mitsunaka (key animator for Weathering With You) as the director, Yuki Hayashi (music composer for My Hero Academia) as the music composer, and Takahiro Kishida (monster designer for That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime) as the character designer.

Haikyuu!! vs The Little Giant movie synopsis

The official synopsis for Haikyuu!! vs The Little Giant movie is yet to be revealed. The movie is likely to continue the first story, and this part might continue the match between Karasuno High and Kamomedai High.
 
As the title of the show says, the second part will feature a clash between the little giants, Shoyo Hinata and Korai Hoshiumi.
 
First Published: Mar 03 2025 | 9:18 PM IST

