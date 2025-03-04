Chhaava box office collection: Vicky Kaushal's biggest hit earns Rs 645 cr

Chhaava box office collection Day 18: Vicky Kaushal is once again showcasing his box office dominance. In just 18 days, his latest film, Chhaava, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, has stormed past the Rs 625 crore mark, solidifying its status as a blockbuster sensation. is once again showcasing his box office dominance. In just 18 days, his latest film, Chhaava, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, has stormed past the Rs 625 crore mark, solidifying its status as a blockbuster sensation.

Audiences are captivated by the epic historical drama, and the numbers only appear to be growing. The movie is doing well at the box office and shows no signs of slowing down, even after three weeks.

Also read: IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE The film features an ensemble cast that includes Diana Penty, Neil Bhoopalam, Ashutosh Rana, and Divya Dutta in addition to Vicky Kaushal's captivating performance. Originally scheduled to conflict with Pushpa 2, the movie was released globally on February 14, 2025. But the creators purposefully delayed its release.

Chhaava Box Office Collection: India

Chhaava saw tremendous success throughout its debut weekend, earning Rs 121.43 crore after launching to a solid Rs 33.10 crore on its first day. The movie earned Rs 225.28 crore by the end of its first week and Rs 411.46 crore in its second. In India, the total lifetime collection is at Rs 471.56 crore.

• Opening Day

Rs 33.10 Cr

• End of Weekend 1

Rs 121.43 Cr

• End of Week 1

Rs 225.28 Cr

• End of Week 2

Rs 411.46 Cr

• Lifetime Total

Rs 471.56 Cr.

Chhaava Box Office Collection: Day-Wise Collection Breakdown

Over the course of its theatrical run, the movie had both steady growth and fluctuations. Its first Sunday saw a 24.76% increase (to Rs 49.03 crore), while its second weekend saw continued excellent results. It continued its remarkable run at the box office with earnings of Rs 24.30 crore on its 17th day.

Chhaava Box Office Collection: Weekend and Territory-Wise Performance

The film's performance across key regions was impressive, with Mumbai contributing Rs 187.32 crore and Delhi-U.P. contributing Rs 65.35 crore. The first weekend's revenue was Rs 121.43 crore, while the second weekend showed a tiny decline at Rs 109.23 crore.

Chhaava Box Office Collection: Overseas and Worldwide Gross

Chhaava did remarkably well abroad, earning $10.25 million (Rs 88.84 crore). With a total global gross of Rs 645.58 crore, it is among the highest-grossing films of 2025 to date. With its compelling plot and outstanding performances, Chhaava has cemented its legacy at the box office in Bollywood. The movie is likely to set even more standards in 2025 as it continues its successful run and prepares for a Telugu re-release.

• India Net

Rs 471.56 cr

• India Gross

Rs 556.74 cr

• Overseas Gross

Rs 88.84 cr

• Worldwide Gross

Rs 645.58 cr.

Chhaava: About the film

Chhaava, a historical drama directed by Laxman Utekar, is based on the life of Maratha King Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and his fierce conflict with Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb. In the movie, Akshaye Khanna plays the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, while Vicky Kaushal plays the Maratha ruler, with Rashmika Mandanna playing Sambhaji Maharaj's wife Yesubai.

The mention of Chhaava in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address has garnered a lot of attention. "Aur in dino toh, Chhaava ki dhoom machi hui hai," he said, emphasizing how the movie is currently grabbing national attention.