Cannes 2025: Urvashi walks red carpet; list of all Indian celebs attending

On Tuesday, Urvashi Rautela, a frequent attendee of the Cannes Film Festival , walked the red carpet for the opening ceremony and screening of the film, Partir un jour. She accessorized her colorful gown with a parrot-shaped crystal handbag and a tiara.

Reportedly, no Indian film is part of the main competition at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, Indian celebrities are nonetheless making an impression at the esteemed occasion. From debut appearances to seasoned red carpet regulars, here’s a look at the Indian stars attending this year’s prestigious event.

Cannes 2025: Indian celebs to attend 78th international film festival

1. Alia Bhatt

This year, actor Alia Bhatt is scheduled to attend the Cannes Film Festival for the first time. During a recent media appearance in Mumbai, she affirmed it. Alia is Gucci's worldwide brand ambassador and the company's first Indian global ambassador. Last year, she made her debut at the Met Gala, donning a gorgeous Sabyasachi sari.

2. Aishwarya Rai

The primary highlight for the majority of Indian admirers has been Aishwarya Rai's Cannes performances during the past 20 years. As an ambassador for L'Oreal, the actress has been a frequent visitor to Cannes and makes eye-catching sartorial choices on the red carpet. This year, too, all eyes will be on her.

3. Janhvi Kapoor and Ishan Khatter

In the Un Certain Regard category, the actors of Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound will attend the festival this year for the film's global premiere. The movie's two key stars, Janhvi Kapoor and Ishan Khatter, are anticipated to be present.

4. Karan Johar

Homebound, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, has the support of Dharma Productions, owned by Karan Johar. It is anticipated that he will be at the festival. "This achievement is not just a win for our film industry, but a beacon of hope for emerging filmmakers, inspiring them to push boundaries and share their voices, rooted in our land!," Karan stated in response to the film's official selection.

5. Sharmila Tagore

This year, veteran actress Sharmila Tagore will attend the Cannes Film Festival. She will be present when the restored version of Aranyer Din Ratri (Days and Nights in the Forest), a 1970 Satyajit Ray film, makes its international premiere. This year, the movie will be shown as one of the Cannes Classics. In 2009, she served on the festival's main jury.

6. Nitanshi Goel

This year, Nitanshi Goel, a young sensation who wowed audiences with the film, 'Laapataa Ladies', will make her Cannes debut this year. She will now be the youngest Indian actress to walk the Cannes red carpet, having won the Best Actress award at the age of 16.

7. Shalini Passi

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives fame Shalini Passi, an actor and art collector, will accompany famed artist Paresh Maity on the red carpet at Longitude 77. Their presence in the festival honors the partnership between international film and Indian contemporary art.

8. Payal Kapadia

This year's festival's main competition jury includes writer-director Payal Kapadia. The cast, which will be led by renowned actor Juliette Binoche, includes her, Halle Berry, Alba Rohrwacher, Leila Slimani, Jeremy Strong, Carlos Reygadas, Dieudo Hamadi, and Hong Sangsoo.

Cannes 2025: Overview

On May 13, 2025, the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival officially began in Cannes, southern France, with a sunbather sprawled on the beach. Leonardo DiCaprio, Mylene Farmer, Robert De Niro, Quentin Tarantino, Laurent Lafitte, and Jury President Juliette Binoche are among the international celebrities who will be walking on the red carpet.