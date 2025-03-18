Sunny Deol's cult classic 'Ghatak' to re-release in theatres on this date

Sunny Deol fans, get ready for a nostalgia-packed ride! The iconic action drama Ghatak is making a grand comeback on the big screen, set to re-release on March 21. The announcement was made by the official Instagram page of the Red Lorry Film Festival, promising audiences another chance to witness Sunny Deol ’s powerhouse performance in this cult classic.

While sharing the post on Instagram, Red Lorry Film Festival wrote, “Brace yourself for the return of a cult classic! GHATAK is hitting the big screen once again at the Red Lorry Film Festival. Relive the action on 21st March 2025 on the big screen!”

Ghatak originally hit theatres in 1996 and marked 28 years since its release last year. Known for its gripping storyline, unforgettable dialogues, and Sunny Deol’s powerhouse performance, the film remains a fan favourite in the action genre.

On completing 28 years, Sunny Deol shared a post on Instagram on November 8, last year, featuring some of the film's best scenes and dialogues. The actor also remembers the late legendary actor Amrish Puri, who portrayed the role of Shambu Nath in the movie.

While sharing the video, the actor wrote, “28 years of #Ghatak! My Diwali Release of 1996! Directed by #RajKumarSantoshi, Miss you #AmrishPuri sahab.”

About Ghatak

Rajkumar Santoshi directed Ghatak, which also starred Danny Denzongpa and Meenakshi Seshadri in the lead roles, was released in 1996 and became a massive hit.

The film is still popular among fans for some of the hard-hitting dialogues of Sunny Deol and his action sequences. It also has unforgettable scenes between Sunny and Amrish. The movie still has a strong fan base that made it a cult classic and that's why it is hitting theatres again.

Where and when to watch?

According to the latest announcement by Red Lorry Film Festival, Ghatak will be released across a few selected theatres in India from March 21 onwards. The re-release aims to introduce the cult classic to the new-age cinema lovers and allow the die-hard fans to relive its magic on the big screen again.