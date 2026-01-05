Monday, January 05, 2026 | 12:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Cameron's Avatar 3 joins billion-dollar club as Fire and Ash hits $1bn mark

The third movie released in 2025 to reach the billion-dollar milestone at the box office worldwide is Avatar: Fire and Ash. On December 19, 2025, Avatar: Fire and Ash opened in Indian theatres

Sonika Nitin Nimje
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2026 | 12:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

James Cameron’s latest blockbuster, Avatar: Fire and Ash, has officially crossed the $1 billion mark at the global box office. According to industry trackers Comscore and Box Office Mojo, the film’s milestone has been driven largely by its dominant performance in international markets.
 
The movie has already made over $1.08 billion worldwide as of early January 2026. Ticket sales stand at $306 million domestically and $777.1 million from international markets, pushing the worldwide haul to $1.083 billion. Major ticket sources like AMC Theatres, Fandango, and BookMyShow allow you to check current local showtimes and book tickets.

Avatar 3 box office daily collections in India

• Day 1- ₹19.00 cr
 
• Day 2- ₹22.50 cr
 
• Day 3- ₹25.75 cr
 
• Day 4- ₹9.00 cr
 
• Day 5- ₹9.25 cr
 
• Day 6- ₹10.65 cr
 
• Day 7- ₹13.35 cr
 
• Day 8- ₹7.65 cr
 
• Day 9- ₹10.00 cr
 
• Day 10- ₹10.75 cr
 
• Day 11- ₹5.00 cr
 
• Day 12- ₹5.25 cr
 
• Day 13- ₹5.25 cr
 
• Day 14- ₹6.80 cr
 
• Day 15- ₹3.40 cr
 
• Day 16- ₹5.15 cr
 
• Day 17- ₹4.50 cr
 
• Day 18- ₹0.01 cr (ongoing). 

About the Avatar: Fire and Ash box office report 

The third movie in Cameron's Avatar franchise, Avatar: Fire and Ash, has sold $1.08 billion in tickets worldwide, according to a statement released on Sunday by Walt Disney Studios, the company that produced and distributed the movie. 
 
In 18 days, the box office earnings of Avatar: Fire and Ash in India have been relatively modest, currently standing at an estimated ₹174.1 Cr net, despite its great global performance as of January 5, 2026. 

More about Avatar 3

With a global gross of more than $2.9 billion, the first movie in the series, Avatar, which debuted in 2009, is still the highest-grossing movie ever. When Avatar: The Way of Water debuted in 2022, thirteen years later, it made over $2.3 billion worldwide. 
 
Before these movies, Cameron was the director of the multi-Oscar-winning and highest-grossing film of its day, Titanic. Since its 1997 premiere, Titanic has grossed approximately $2.3 billion worldwide.

Avatar: Fire and Ash 

The third film in James Cameron's science fiction series is Avatar: Fire and Ash. As the Sully family deals with intense loss and a fresh internal threat from the Na'vi people, the movie delves into a darker aspect of Pandora. 
 
The narrative centres on the aftermath of Neteyam's passing and is set soon after The Way of Water. The cast consists of:
 
• Sam Worthington as Jake Sully
 
• Zoe Saldaña as Neytiri
 
• Sigourney Weaver as Kiri / Dr Grace
 
• Stephen Lang as Miles Quaritch
 
• Oona Chaplin as Varang
 
• David Thewlis as Peylak
 
• Britain Dalton as Lo'ak
 
• Jack Champion as Spider
 
• Kate Winslet as Ronal
 

• Cliff Curtis as Tonowari. 

 

First Published: Jan 05 2026 | 12:06 PM IST

