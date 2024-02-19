BAFTA 2024: Deepika Padukone dazzles in Sabyasachi sequinned saree

Deepika Padukone was a presenter at the 77th British Academy Film Awards, her first time attending the BAFTAs, and she was clearly showing off her desi heart. In a sparkling white saree and matching backless blouse, Deepika walked the red carpet at the awards ceremony in London's Royal Festival Hall. The event took place on February 18 (February 19 at 12:30 am IST).

Her OOTD was made by the well known Indian fashion designer Sabyasachi, Deepika's go-to person for an incredible saree look. Deepika Padukone gave director Jonathan Glazer the honour for 'Best Film Not In The English Language' for 'The Zone Of Interest'. A number of photos were shared online by the actress.

BAFTA 2024: Deepika’s look

Coming to Deepika's golden moment in the Sabyasachi saree at the BAFTAs red carpet, she picked a sequinned saree from the designer's collection. The georgette drape that comes with the six yards is embellished with sparkling sequins. It likewise includes a floor sweeping pallu from her shoulder gracefully and embellished with tassels on the border.





She paired the saree with a matching sleeveless blouse including shoulder straps, a fitted silhouette, a plunging neckline, a cropped hem, and a bare-back design. Deepika wore the Sabyasachi saree with magnificent adornments from the designer's style house. She picked earrings decorated with precious stones. In conclusion, embellished pumps, a messy updo, feathered brows, mascara on the lashes, kohl-lined eyes, mauve lip shade, rouge on the cheekbones, subtle smokey eye shadow, and beaming highlighter completed her red carpet look.

What is BAFTA?

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts is an autonomous trade association and charity that assists, creates, and promotes the arts of television, film and video games in the United Kingdom. In addition to its annual award ceremonies, BAFTA organises workshops, masterclasses, scholarships, lectures, and mentoring schemes in the United Kingdom and the United States that provide talent with access to these opportunities.

The British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA's annual film awards show, has been going on since 1949, and the British Academy Television Awards, BAFTA's annual television awards show, has been going on since 1955. The British Academy Games Awards, their third ceremony, were first given out in 2004.