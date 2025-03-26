Sikandar advance bookings: Salman film starts slow but poised for big surge

Salman's Sikandar advance booking Day 1: Salman Khan’s much-awaited action thriller Sikandar is gearing up for a blockbuster Eid 2025 release, although its advance bookings have started at a slow pace. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has already raked in an estimated ₹2.28 crore in pre-sales for its opening day, selling over 80,000 tickets across India.

With nearly 9,614 shows scheduled nationwide, anticipation is sky-high. The 2D format dominated bookings with ₹2.26 crore, while the IMAX 2D version added ₹1.36 lakh. With such a strong opening response, Sikandar is set to make a smashing entry at the box office on March 30.

Regionally, Sikandar is already making waves with impressive pre-release figures, with nationwide bookings slated to pick up soon. Maharashtra is leading the charge with an estimated ₹1.4 crore in advance sales, closely followed by Delhi at ₹1.2 crore. Rajasthan has contributed around ₹52 lakh, while Gujarat and Karnataka have recorded ₹54.96 lakh and ₹38.65 lakh, respectively.

The film’s overall advance bookings, including blocked seats, have soared to an estimated ₹6.74 crore, setting the stage for an impressive opening weekend.

Helmed by A.R. Murugadoss, Sikandar brings together a powerhouse cast, including Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar in pivotal roles. The film also marks Salman Khan’s much-awaited reunion with producer Sajid Nadiadwala, a decade after their 2014 blockbuster Kick.

Sikandar bookings set to pick up pace from Friday

With Sikandar set for a Sunday release, advance bookings are expected to pick up momentum between Friday and Saturday. If the film generates positive word-of-mouth, ticket sales could remain strong through Wednesday, riding the wave of the three-day Eid celebrations.

